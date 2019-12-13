comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted: Price, features
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features
News

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Deals

The Mi Super Sale will continue till December 18. As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering decent phone deals across all price brackets.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 2:25 PM IST
redmi note 7s review 1

Xiaomi is back with yet another edition of the Mi Super Sale, which is already live. The Mi Super Sale will continue till December 18. As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering decent phone deals across all price brackets. It is worth noting that the prices of the phones that are on sale are similar to that of the previous sale. The Chinese brand is also giving an exchange bonus as well as no-cost EMI options, which you can check on Mi.com. Here’s everything you need to know.

Top Xiaomi phone deals on Mi.com

Redmi Note 7S

Currently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S can be purchased for Rs 8,999. This device comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup. You also get a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, which is good considering you will rarely find any phone under Rs 10,000 that supports full HD+ display.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price Rs 8,999
Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Poco F1

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 15,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 18,999 during Xiaomi’s Mi Super Sale.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price Rs 149,99
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Redmi 7A

During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi 7A will cost you Rs 5,299 in India. This entry-level phone packs a Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera and more. The device ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price Rs 5,299
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Redmi 8A

The Redmi 8A, which is an entry-level phone from Xiaomi, recently made its debut in India. It comes with features like splash proof-coating, USB Type-C, 18W fast charging support, a massive 5,000mAh battery and more. It is currently available for Rs 6,499, which is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Price 6499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 is one of the best phones in the market. It features a full-screen bezel-less display – thanks to pop up selfie camera. You also get a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 2:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

9999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

News

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Deals

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Deals

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features
Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S receive Bluetooth certification
Redmi K30 dual punch-hole camera secret revealed

News

Redmi K30 dual punch-hole camera secret revealed
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Google पर इस साल इन 10 स्मार्टफोन का जलवा, सबसे ज्यादा किए गए सर्च

Tata Sky Binge यूजर्स को फ्री मिल रहा है एक महीने का सब्सक्रिप्शन 

You Broadband कस्टमर के लिए खुशखबरी, 1 हजार GB तक इक्ट्ठा कर पाएंगे अनयूज्ड डाटा

HP Spectre x360 13 भारत में 22 घंटे बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung ने पेश किए Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 स्मार्टफोन, ये है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature
News
Google’s Messages app gets Spam protection and Verified SMS feature
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G getting stable Android 10 update
Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip

News

Realme Buds Air full specifications leak ahead of launch, reveals custom R1 chip
Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019
Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

News

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon