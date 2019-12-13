Xiaomi is back with yet another edition of the Mi Super Sale, which is already live. The Mi Super Sale will continue till December 18. As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering decent phone deals across all price brackets. It is worth noting that the prices of the phones that are on sale are similar to that of the previous sale. The Chinese brand is also giving an exchange bonus as well as no-cost EMI options, which you can check on Mi.com. Here’s everything you need to know.

Top Xiaomi phone deals on Mi.com

Redmi Note 7S

Currently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S can be purchased for Rs 8,999. This device comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup. You also get a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, which is good considering you will rarely find any phone under Rs 10,000 that supports full HD+ display.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price Rs 8,999 Chipset Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh

Poco F1

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 15,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 18,999 during Xiaomi’s Mi Super Sale.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price Rs 149,99 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

Redmi 7A

During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi 7A will cost you Rs 5,299 in India. This entry-level phone packs a Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera and more. The device ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price Rs 5,299 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

Redmi 8A

The Redmi 8A, which is an entry-level phone from Xiaomi, recently made its debut in India. It comes with features like splash proof-coating, USB Type-C, 18W fast charging support, a massive 5,000mAh battery and more. It is currently available for Rs 6,499, which is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Price 6499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 is one of the best phones in the market. It features a full-screen bezel-less display – thanks to pop up selfie camera. You also get a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price 21999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

