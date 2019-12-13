Xiaomi is back with yet another edition of the Mi Super Sale, which is already live. The Mi Super Sale will continue till December 18. As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering decent phone deals across all price brackets. It is worth noting that the prices of the phones that are on sale are similar to that of the previous sale. The Chinese brand is also giving an exchange bonus as well as no-cost EMI options, which you can check on Mi.com. Here’s everything you need to know.
Top Xiaomi phone deals on Mi.com
Redmi Note 7S
Currently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S can be purchased for Rs 8,999. This device comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup. You also get a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, which is good considering you will rarely find any phone under Rs 10,000 that supports full HD+ display.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
|Price
|Rs 8,999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 660 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Poco F1
Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 15,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 18,999 during Xiaomi’s Mi Super Sale.
|Features
|Xiaomi Poco F1
|Price
|Rs 149,99
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
|Rear Camera
|12MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Redmi 7A
During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi 7A will cost you Rs 5,299 in India. This entry-level phone packs a Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera and more. The device ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi 7A
|Price
|Rs 5,299
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
|Internal Memory
|2GB RAM + 16GB storage
|Rear Camera
|13MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Redmi 8A
The Redmi 8A, which is an entry-level phone from Xiaomi, recently made its debut in India. It comes with features like splash proof-coating, USB Type-C, 18W fast charging support, a massive 5,000mAh battery and more. It is currently available for Rs 6,499, which is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi 8A
|Price
|6499
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with MIUI
|Display
|6.22-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|2GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|12MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Redmi K20
Redmi K20 is one of the best phones in the market. It features a full-screen bezel-less display – thanks to pop up selfie camera. You also get a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi K20
|Price
|21999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Story Timeline
You Might be Interested
9999
5999