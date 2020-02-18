comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India, Mi.com
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India, Mi.com
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India, Mi.com

Deals

For Rs 13,999, you can get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. Currently, Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super sale on its website and Amazon is offering this deal for a limited time period.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 6:04 PM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 3

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is currently selling for as low as Rs 13,999 in India. Customers can get this device for the same price via Amazon India or Mi.com. For Rs 13,999, you can get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is still available for Rs 15,999 via both the platforms. The highest variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is still priced at Rs 17,999.

Related Stories


Currently, Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super sale on its website and Amazon is offering this deal for a limited time period. So if you are interested in buying the Redmi Note 8 Pro, then you need to hurry up. Mi.com is also offering a 5 percent instant discount on the ICICI Bank Credit card. There is a no-cost EMI too. Xiaomi is offering an extra Rs 1,000 off on Mi exchange in return for your current used smartphone.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The handset also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It was launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update might bring Uzi with sights

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update might bring Uzi with sights

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

News

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

News

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

News

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon India
Best Phone Under 8000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 8000
Best Phone Under 40000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000
Best Phone Under 10000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000
Best Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 30000

हिंदी समाचार

सस्ता हुआ Redmi Note 8 Pro, अब इतने रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं आप

Samsung Galaxy A70e स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर आई सामने! मिल सकते हैं तीन रियर कैमरे

Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन Flipkart के एफिलिएट पेज पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

अमेरिका के इस कदम से और भी बढ़ सकती हैं Huawei की मुश्किलें

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India
News
Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India
LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

News

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled
Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

News

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products
Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram

News

Virat Kohli hits 50 million followers on Instagram
Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch