The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is currently selling for as low as Rs 13,999 in India. Customers can get this device for the same price via Amazon India or Mi.com. For Rs 13,999, you can get the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is still available for Rs 15,999 via both the platforms. The highest variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is still priced at Rs 17,999.

Currently, Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super sale on its website and Amazon is offering this deal for a limited time period. So if you are interested in buying the Redmi Note 8 Pro, then you need to hurry up. Mi.com is also offering a 5 percent instant discount on the ICICI Bank Credit card. There is a no-cost EMI too. Xiaomi is offering an extra Rs 1,000 off on Mi exchange in return for your current used smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The handset also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It was launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh