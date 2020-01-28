comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series available with Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange: Everything you need to know
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series available with Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange: Everything you need to know

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are available with additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Here is a look at the price and other offers.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series is available with additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange is applicable only on variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The offer comes amidst the company hosting Mi Super Sale on its website. The Redmi Note 8 series has already become a best-seller in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker had announced a similar exchange offer for the Redmi Note 8 Pro during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon India.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series: Price, Offers

As mentioned above, the extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange is limited to the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange offer is available through mi.com, retail outlets and Amazon India. These two devices are also available with no-cost EMI and instant discount from partner banks.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro in September. The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch display while the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a larger 6.53-inch display. Both devices offer LCD displays with Full HD+ resolution. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It also features a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera setup. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel camera housed in the water drop notch.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, is the first smartphone in the world with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. It is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. It also comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Both the devices launched with MIUI 10 but have been updated to MIUI 11 based on Android Pie.

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Best deals on Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8, Redmi K20 series and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Best deals on Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8, Redmi K20 series and more

The Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery. They both sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support fast charging. The smartphones also support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. The Redmi Note 8 is available in four different colors: white, blue, black and purple. The Pro model also comes in four different colors: blue, green, white and black.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
News
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Deals

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange
Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020
Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X set to go on sale in India today: Price, offers
Daily News Wrap

News

Daily News Wrap
Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India

Top Products

Top 12GB RAM Phones you can buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO का अलगा फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है iQOO 3, अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 3 का न्यू वेरिएंट Snapdragon 765G चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor V10, और Huawei Nova 4 स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus और Galaxy J7 Duo को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

टॉप 12GB RAM वाले स्मार्टफोन जिन्हें आप जनवरी 2020 में खरीद सकते हैं: वनप्लस, सैमसंग, रियलमी समेत कई हैं ऑप्शन

News

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
News
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed
Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

News

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench
Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management

News

Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management