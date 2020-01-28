Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series is available with additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange is applicable only on variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The offer comes amidst the company hosting Mi Super Sale on its website. The Redmi Note 8 series has already become a best-seller in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker had announced a similar exchange offer for the Redmi Note 8 Pro during the Great Indian Sale on Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series: Price, Offers

As mentioned above, the extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange is limited to the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange offer is available through mi.com, retail outlets and Amazon India. These two devices are also available with no-cost EMI and instant discount from partner banks.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro in September. The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch display while the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a larger 6.53-inch display. Both devices offer LCD displays with Full HD+ resolution. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It also features a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera setup. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel camera housed in the water drop notch.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, is the first smartphone in the world with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. It is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. It also comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Both the devices launched with MIUI 10 but have been updated to MIUI 11 based on Android Pie.

The Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000mAh battery while the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery. They both sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support fast charging. The smartphones also support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. The Redmi Note 8 is available in four different colors: white, blue, black and purple. The Pro model also comes in four different colors: blue, green, white and black.