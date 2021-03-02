Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime price discounted in India

Xiaomi has slashed the prices of its popular Redmi Note 9 series in India. The smartphones that have received a price cut are the Redmi Note 9, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Redmi 9i, and the Redmi 9 Prime. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series prices leaked ahead of India launch, could be more expensive this year

The limited-period discounts come ahead of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series' launch in India, which is scheduled to take place two days from now, that is, March 4. Read more to see the discounted prices of the Redmi smartphone series.

Redmi Note 9 series get a discount

The Redmi Note 9 is now priced at Rs 10,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. This is for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. The phone's 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version is now priced at Rs 12,999 while the high-end one (6GB RAM/128GB Storage) is priced at Rs 13,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro’s 4GB/64GB variant gets a Rs 1,000 discount and is now priced at Rs 12,999. The 4GB/128GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 after a price cut of Rs 2,000.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 17,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Redmi 9i, 9 Prime also on discounts

There are discounts on the Redmi 9 phones as well. The Redmi 9i is now priced at Rs 7,999 (earlier Rs 8,299) for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Lastly, the Redmi 9 Prime has also received a price cut. It is now priced at Rs 9,499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 10,999 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It is suggested that the discounts are for both online and offline purchasing. Xiaomi’s website has discounted prices.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is expected to get three phones: the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. They will come with a new design, improved specs, cameras, bigger batteries, and more.