Xiaomi has announced Redmi Note days from July 10 to July 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The announcement comes after the company announced selling 15 million Redmi Note 7 series in just six months. The sale is aimed to fuel interest in Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has been available in the country for few months now. The Redmi Note 7S is getting extra off during the three day sale. The announcement is part of Xiaomi’s months long planned events to mark its five years in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

During the Redmi Note Days, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is available starting at Rs 10,999. The smartphone is available with extra Rs 1,000 off on regular exchange value. The Redmi Note 7S was launched as the replacement to Redmi Note 7 bringing 48-megapixel camera to more accessible price segment. It features a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage.

It offers dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. There is a second 5-megapixel sensor that acts as depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone relies on a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Redmi Note 7S runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 7S supports 18W fast charging as well. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available via open sale on Mi.com and Flipkart till July 12. The smartphone was previously available only via flash sale and is now available 24×7 for purchase. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is the most premium device in the Redmi Note 7 series. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. Xiaomi also recently added a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage for Rs 16,999.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It features 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. The Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a glass sandwich design and comes with gradient finish as well. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 18W fast charging.