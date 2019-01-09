Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 8,999

In June last year, Xiaomi launched its second selfie-centric smartphone in India, the Redmi Y2. Launched at a starting price of Rs 10,499, the smartphone had got a price cut in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has once again given a price cut of up to Rs 3,000. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 8,999, after a price cut of Rs 1,500.

The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 10,999. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 can be purchased from Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and offline stores. There is also a partner offer where Airtel users can get up to 240GB extra data, and up to Rs 1,800 instant cashback.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications, features

To recap, the smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood. For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back that includes 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The highlight of the Redmi Y2 though is its 16-megapixel front camera with a built-in AI beauty mode. It has an aperture of f/2.0 Super Pixel, and comes with an LED flash to let you capture better photos in low-light.

To keep things ticking, there is a 3,080mAh battery, while connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB port, and 4G LTE. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android-based MIUI 10. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options – Dark Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold.