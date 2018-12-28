Xiaomi Redmi Y2 available at a discount on Amazon India, prices start at Rs 8,999

Xiaomi’s selfie-centric Redmi Y2 is available at an attractive price on Amazon India. The discount on the smartphone is a part of the ‘No. 1 Mi Fan Sale’, which ends tomorrow. Read on to find out all the details about the deal.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 offers

The Redmi Y2 was originally launched in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage was launched for Rs 10,499, while the top model with 64GB storage was launched for Rs 13,999. During the ongoing sale, these models are available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. Besides the discount on the price tag, there are a couple more offers for buyers to avail. If you buy the device using an HDFC Bank card, you will be entitled to an additional discount.

On debit card EMI transactions, there’s a 10 percent (max Rs 1,500) discount, while on credit card EMI transactions there’s a five percent (max Rs 1,500) discount. What this means is that the price of the devices can go down to Rs 7,499, and Rs 9,499 respectively. If that isn’t enough, Amazon India is also offering an exchange bonus on both variants of the Redmi Y2. There’s up to Rs 7,950 bonus available on the 32GB variant, and up to Rs 9,800 on the 64GB model.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications, features

To recap, Xiaomi’s smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood. For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back that includes 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The highlight though is a 16-megapixel front camera with a built-in AI beauty mode.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,080mAh battery, while connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB port and 4G LTE. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android-based MIUI 10.