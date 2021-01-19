Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

will kick off its from January 20, which will go on until January 24. Mi VIP Club members have been provided with early access to the sale starting today. During the sale, the company will offer customers discounts on a number of its products including the series, , , Mi Smart Water Purifier and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) with inbuilt web camera launched in India

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones

4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 7,999, instead of its usual price tag of Rs 8,299.

4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 9,499 with a discount of Rs 500.

9 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 13,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000. Whereas, the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 13,999, instead of its usual listing price of Rs 15,999. And the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 17,499, instead of Rs 18,499.

The company will also provide an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange on the Redmi Note 9 series.

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on TVs

32-inch model will be available with a discount of Rs 500 at Rs 14,499. The 43-inch variant will be made available with a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 23,999.

Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch variant will be made available at Rs 33,999 and the 55-inch variant will be made available at Rs 38,999.

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on streaming boxes

will be made available at Rs 2,299 with a discount of Rs 500, and the Mi TV 4K box will be made available at Rs 3,299 with a discount of Rs 200.

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on wearables

Mi Band 4 will be made available at Rs 1,899 with a discount of Rs 400.

Mi Watch Revolve will be made available at a discounted rate of Rs 8,999.

Lastly, the will be made available at Rs 1,299, instead of its usual selling price of Rs 1,599.

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on earphones

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be available for Rs 1,999, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at Rs 2,499, and at Rs 1,499.

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on other Mi products

Mi Beard trimmer 1C will be made available at Rs 799.

Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will be made available at Rs 9,999, with a discount of Rs 3,000.

Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree along with the Mi LED Smart Color bulb, Mi Smart LED white bulb and Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 will be made available in a bundle package for Rs 4,198.