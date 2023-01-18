Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Grab 32-inch Android TV for less than Rs 10,000

The Republic Day Sales are cropping up everywhere, and Xiaomi decided to host its own. Under the Xiaomi Republic Day Sale, several products across different categories are lined up for sale at big discounts. You have flagship as well as budget smartphones selling for much less. There are tablets, laptops, and mobile accessories also on sale on deals. However, if you are looking for a new television, Xiaomi has offers for this category, too. Also Read - Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) launched in India at Rs 32,900

You can buy a new 32-inch smart television with Android TV for less than Rs 10,000 in the Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. But that is a basic smart television. If you are in for more advanced television, Xiaomi is currently selling its X50 series model for under Rs 30,000, down from its listed price of Rs 44,999. Let us take a look at all the deals on smart televisions in the ongoing Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023.

Redmi Smart TV 32 HD Ready – This TV is listed at a price of Rs 24,999 but as a part of the sale, you can get it for as low as Rs 9,449. The discounted price of the television is Rs 10,999, but after you add bank offers, the price comes down.

You get 10 percent cashback up to Rs 1,000 on using Paytm Wallet, a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on using an IndusInd Bank credit card with an additional Rs 500 off if you choose the EMI option, and Rs 500 cashback on using the MobiKwik wallet. Xiaomi is also throwing in a Smart Speaker with this TV at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, along with Rs 500 extra off on a prepaid transaction.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A – Xiaomi is selling the Smart TV 5A at a price of Rs 10,349, down from the listed price of Rs 24,999, including bank offers. You have the same IndusInd Bank, Paytm Wallet, MobiKwik discounts and cashback deals on this model. Xiaomi is giving you an additional Rs 1,000 off on prepaid transactions.

Redmi Smart TV X43 – As opposed to the listed price of Rs 42,999, the Redmi Smart TV X43 is available currently at a price of Rs 21,999 in the sale. The Paytm Wallet and MobiKwik cashback deals and IndusInd Bank credit card offers are applicable to this deal, as well. Xiaomi will give a discount on the price of the Smart Speaker along with this purchase.

Xiaomi Smart TV X50 – You can buy the Xiaomi Smart TV X50 for as low as Rs 29,999 in the sale. The listed price of the television is Rs 44,999, but after discounts, including cashback and credit card offers, the effective price will be under Rs 30,000. Xiaomi is handing out Play & Win discount coupons with the purchase of this television.