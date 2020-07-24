Xiaomi slashes price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India

Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and it is now available for Rs 3,999 in India. The Chinese company is also offering 3 months of free Gaana Plus subscription worth Rs 199. To recall, Xiaomi launched these Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in May this year, and it was previously available for Rs 4,499. This means that the brand has slashed prices by Rs 500. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is competition against Realme Buds Air, and the latest OnePlus True Wireless Buds. Just a few days back, the brand unveiled its OnePlus Buds with a price label of Rs 4,999. The new price of the wireless earbuds is already reflecting on the company’s official website. Read on to know more about these Mi wireless earphones. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on first sale today: Check price, full specifications

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Specifications, features

The earbuds feature a half in-ear design that houses a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite diaphragm. The earbuds themselves come in two-tone design where the earbuds are glossy while the stem is matte. Xiaomi says this design allows the earbuds to stay in ear for a longer duration without any fatigue. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo Review: Another ecosystem play

Xiaomi claims Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have a rated battery life of 14 hours. The earbuds themselves can last for up to four hours on a single charge. It includes support for Bluetooth 5.0 and features dual noise cancelling microphones as well. There is a USB Type-C port for charging that takes around one hour and 10 minutes for full charge. It comes only in white color and the case also sports a matte finish.

Xiaomi says it is focusing on superior audio quality, clear calling and long battery life with True Wireless Earphones 2. It supports LHDC codec, which transmits at 900kbps as opposed to something like SBC. It has dual noise canceling microphones that can reduce environment noise down to 30dB. It also supports seamless connectivity with Mi smartphones via quick pairing.