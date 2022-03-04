comscore Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to go live in India on March 7
Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale to kick off on March 7: Check discounts, offers

Deals

Devices that will be available at discounts during the Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale include Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop, Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080,  Mi Smart Water Purifier(RO+UV),  MI 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, and so on.

Xiaomi Smart Home Days

Xiaomi has announced a Smart Home Days sale that will commence on March 7 and will end on March 10. During this sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on Smart Home devices. As per the company microsite, buyers will get offers of up to 80 percent on these products. The sale will be live across online and offline platforms, including Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and Amazon. Also Read - Redmi Note 11E launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, more

Devices that will be available at discounts include Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop, Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080,  Mi Smart Water Purifier(RO+UV),  MI 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S, Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 and Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Additionally, customers will also get instant discount coupons and exchange bump-up offers exclusively on Mi.com Every day, during this 4-day sale, Xiaomi will host a WipeOutSale at 4 pm sharp where “consumers can avail exclusive discounts on 2 devices every day”. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

Xiaomi Smart Home Days: Best deals

As per the company, “The recently launched smart home cleaning solution from Xiaomi- Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999, while the Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p will be available for Rs 2,799. Customers can also purchase the Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) at a discount of Rs 2,000 and Mi Air Purifier 3 at a discount of Rs 1,000.”

Here are the detailed offers and discounts that will be available during the upcoming Xiaomi Smart Home Days sale:

Products Selling Price Discount Offer Price
Mi Smart Water Purifier(RO+UV) 12,999 2,000 10,999
Mi Air Purifier 3 10,999 1,000 9,999
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P 24,999 5,000 19,999
Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p 2,999 200 2,799
MI 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro 4,499 500 3,999
Mi LED Smart Bulb (White and Color) 1,299 300 999
Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22) 799 100 699
Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) 500 101 399
Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S 2,899 400 2,499
Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 2,899 400 2,499
Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition 2,199 300 1,899
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 2:56 PM IST

