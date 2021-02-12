Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Valentine’s Day is just two days from now and Xiaomi has taken the liberty to make this day special for many. The Chinese company has introduced its Valentine’s Day sale in India, which offers discounts on a number of Xiaomi products. Also Read - 2021 Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with Snapdragon 870 leaks, Redmi K40 gets Indian BIS certified

The sale is now live and can be accessed via Xiaomi India’s website. Here’s a look at all the deals you can get during the sale. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 listed on Amazon with a "coming soon" banner ahead of India launch

Xiaomi sale offers discounts on these products

The Xiaomi Valentine’s Day sale offers discounts on mainly the wearables, audio, smart TVs, and smart IoT devices. Sadly, the sale doesn’t include any of its smartphones or laptops. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch audio products in India: Bluetooth speaker, neckband earphones teased

That said, you can still get a good deal on other Xiaomi products. To start with, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is now available for Rs 7,999 coming down from Rs 10,999 as part of the sale. The Redmi Band is now priced at Rs 1,399 after a discount of Rs 200.

There is a huge sale going on Xiaomi TVs to celebrate both Valentine’s and 3 years of Mi TV. The Mi TV 4A Pro (43-inch) is priced at Rs 23, 999, the Mi TV 4X (43-inch) is priced at Rs 27,999, the Mi TV 4X (50-inch) at Rs 33,999, after a discount of Rs 1,000 on all these smart TVs. The Mi Mi TV Horizon edition (32-inch) gets a discount of Rs 500 and now retails at Rs 15,499.

There is a discount on the Mi TV Stick and the Mi Box 4K, which are priced at Rs 2,299 and Rs 3,299, respectively. As for audio, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 while the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is priced at Rs 2,199. The Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones retails at Rs 699.

The Redmi Power Bank gets a price cut of Rs 200 and is priced at Rs 1,199. Additionally, the Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) gets a Rs 2,000 off and is priced at Rs 10,999, the Mi Air Purifier 3 gets a discount of Rs 1,000 and is priced at Rs 9,999, and the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is priced at Rs 899.

Additionally, people can get a 25 percent discount on Sony LIV’s annual pack, 50 percent off on Eros Now and Hoichoi, 50 percent off on Hungama Play, 35 per cent off on Epic ON plans, and 33 percent off on DocuBay plans to watch content Xiaomi TV or Mi Streaming device.