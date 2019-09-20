Diwali is just around the corner, and Xiaomi has announced its annual “Diwali with Mi” sale event date. The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that the sale will go live from September 28. Xiaomi India confirmed about the same via the official Twitter handle. At the moment, it is unknown for how many days the “Diwali with Mi” sale event will last. But, the company has promised that customers will witness crazy discounts, cashback offers and much more during the sale.

During the “Diwali with Mi” sale, Xiaomi is expected to offer deals and discounts on several smartphones, Mi TVs, fitness bands, and other smart devices. Notably, the Mi Band 4 will also go on sale in India on the same day. The company revealed that the sale will kick off at 1:00PM. The fitness band is priced at Rs 2,299 in India. There are high chances that Xiaomi could offer a discount on this wearable too.

*BOOM*BAM* KABOOM *

Time for Diwali, time for dhamaka. Celebrate #DiwaliWithMi & get crazy deals, discounts, cashback offers and much more starting 28th September. RT with #DiwaliWithMi & stand to win #Xiaomi goodies. pic.twitter.com/aNi1xJsIjt — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 20, 2019

Furthermore, Xiaomi’s Diwali sale will kick off a day before Flipkart and Amazon India’s biggest festive sales take place. Amazon has already revealed that its “Amazon Great Indian Festival” sale will start at 12 noon on September 29, 2019. It will go on for five days and finally conclude on October 4, 2019. The e-commerce giant will offer up to 75 percent off on all Home Appliances and televisions. One will get up to 40 percent off on the latest smartphones from top brands.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank card users will get 10 percent discount starting September 29. The six days sale will end on October 4. Flipkart will also offer massive discounts on Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Both the Redmi phones come with a pop selfie camera setup. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the Diwali sale offers.