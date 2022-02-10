comscore Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale: Huge discounts on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Smart TV, Mi Band 6, and more
  Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale: Huge discounts on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Smart TV, Mi Band 6, and more
Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale: Huge discounts on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Smart TV, Mi Band 6, and more

Xiaomi 'Valentine and Mi Sale' is now live and will continue till February 15; from discounts to exchange offers here are the deals listed.

Xiaomi Valentine & Mi Sale 2022

Xiaomi ‘Valentine and Mi Sale’ has kicked off on Wednesday. The sale is live on the company’s official website mi.com and will continue till February 15. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What’s different?

During the 6-day sale, the company will provide discounts on a variety of products including smartphones, wearables, laptops, and Smart TVs. In addition to discounts, Xiaomi is providing an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on purchases via Citi cards and credit EMIs. Those using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions can grab an instant discount of 10 percent. Here are some of the major deals that you should take a look at- Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Deals on smartphones Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

Starting with Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, the phone will be available at Rs 34,499. The newly launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be available at Rs 23,999 for the base model. There’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 2000 as well. Xiaomi 11i 5G will be available at Rs 22,499, while, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G can be purchased at Rs 21,499. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G tag an extra discount of Rs 5,000 on exchange.

Redmi phones are listed with discounts too. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be up for grabs at Rs 14,499 for the base variant. Redmi Note 10T 5G can be availed at Rs 12,499.

Deals on smart TVs

As for smart TVs, Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV 43 are getting discounts of Rs 2,000, and Rs 2,500, and are currently retailing at Rs 21,499 and Rs 22,499 respectively.

Deals on wearables

Mi Smart Band 6 gets Rs 500 off and is now available for Rs 3,499. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is available for Rs 2,999 after discount.

Deals on laptops

During Xiaomi Valentine and Mi Sale, Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra will be available at discounted prices of Rs 54,499, and Rs 57,499 respectively. RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition will be available at a starting price of Rs 35,499. Meanwhile, RedmiBook 15 Pro can be purchased at Rs 44,999 for the standard edition.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 8:56 PM IST

Best Sellers