YI Home Security Camera receives a price on Amazon India, now available for Rs 1,999

Yi Home Security Camera is capable of capturing 720p videos and even supports 4x digital zoom.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 6:56 PM IST
YI Technology, the Chinese company launched its YI home camera last year for retail price of Rs 2,990. Now, the device is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 and available for retail price of Rs 1,999 on Amazon India. This is the lowest price yet on the product and this limited period offer will be valid till January 26, 2019. The product is also available for Rs 2,190 on Flipkart but there is no mention of limited period discount on the product.

The YI home camera is a security camera that records in 720p resolution and has a 111-degree wide-angle lens. It also has a 940nm infrared non-invasive sensor and 4x digital zoom. It also supports two-way audio communication and motion detection alerts. Other features include real-time video streaming to your phone with support for both iOS and Android devices. The smart home camera connects to the iOS and Android via Yi Home app. It comes with up to 30 days free YI cloud service. The device is available in black and white color options.

YI, a company funded by Xiaomi has been expanding its base in India. While it first started operations by selling security cameras in the country, has since expanded to offer action cameras as well. The company recently launched the YI Action Camera and YI 4K Action Camera are priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. With its action cameras, YI is trying to compete with GoPro in the country and it also sells dash cam systems and mini dash cam systems, which are attractive for drivers.

