BGR Daily Quiz

Terms and Conditions

I. The Organizer of the Quiz is: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited a company incorporated and existing under the Indian Companies Act, 1956, with registered office at 18th Floor, ‘A’ wing, Marathon Futurex NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400013.

II. The Quiz is open to residents of India aged 16 years of age and above. There is no entry fee to sign-up for the Quiz.

III. By signing up for/ participating in the Quiz, the participant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions. These Terms & Conditions, and the Organizer’s Privacy Policy available at https://www.bgr.in/privacy-policy/ form a legally binding Agreement between the signee/ participant and the Organizer.

IV. By signing-up for/ participating in the Quiz, the Participant affirms to have reviewed and understood these Terms & Conditions and the Privacy Policy https://www.bgr.in/privacy-policy/, either individually or with his/her parent or guardian and acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

V. Organizer shall host quizzes based on different themes collectively referred to as “Quiz”. The basic requirements of each such quiz shall be as under:

a. The Quiz shall be live from 13th January 2020 up to 31st March 2020, on a daily/ weekly/ monthly basis depending on the duration defined during the Quiz announcement. The Quiz period maybe reduced/extended at the sole discretion of the Organizer.

b. Each day as specified above, the Quiz will be live from 09.00 AM IST to 11:59 PM IST. In case of a weekly quiz, week shall mean the period calculated from Monday of a current week till Sunday of the immediately succeeding week and the quiz will be live from Monday 09.00 AM IST to Sunday 11:59 PM IST. In case of a monthly quiz, month shall mean the 30day period calculated from ‘x’ date of month to ‘x-1’ date of the immediately succeeding month and the quiz will be live from 09.00 AM IST of 1st day of the month to 11:59 PM IST of 30th day of the month.

c. The day/ week/ month definition and timings as specified in point ‘b’ may change as intimated by the Organizer.

d. The theme of the Quiz and the applicable rules shall be subject to change at the sole discretion of the Organizer and shall be updated from time to time by the Organizer.

e. The Quiz is a collection of questions to be answered by participants. No. of questions in a Quiz may vary as per the Organizer’s discretion.

f. To be eligible to participate in the Quiz, a participant must answer all the questions.

g. The participant with maximum correct answers at the end of the Quiz will be declared as winner.

h. The entry submitted with maximum correct answers will be taken as the final entry.

i. Each Participant can submit multiple entries.

j. For a weekly Quiz, subject to a minimum of 50 entrants being registered for the Quiz in a Week, 1 weekly winner will be declared per week.

k. For a monthly Quiz, subject to a minimum of 100 entrants being registered for the Quiz in a month, 4 monthly winners will be declared per month.

VI. The Organizer reserves its right to select the Winner/s of the Day /Week /Month as per internal selection process. Such declaration of Winner by the Organizer shall be final and the Participant hereby waives all rights to object or question such decision of the Organizer.

VII. In the event of a tie among more than 1 participant for the highest scores, a Lucky draw will be conducted to declare the Winner of the Day. The same will be conducted at random by an internal team setup by the Organizer, from both the qualifying entries received for the Day, and verified by Organizer and or its agents.

VIII. The prize is as follows:

a. In case of daily quiz, prize for the daily winner will be a Freecharge voucher (a product of Accelyst Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) worth Rs. 1000 (“Prize”) as per the Voucher T&C listed in sub-point ‘e’.

b. In case of weekly quiz, prize for the weekly winner will be a Freecharge voucher (a product of Accelyst Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) worth Rs. 5000 (“Prize”) as per the Voucher T&C listed in sub-point ‘e’.

c. Prizes for the monthly winners for the quiz shall range from:

i. Freecharge voucher (a product of Accelyst Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) worth Rs. 5000 (“Prize”) as per the Voucher T&C listed in sub-point ‘e’ for the 1st winner.

ii. Freecharge voucher (a product of Accelyst Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) worth Rs. 3000 (“Prize”) as per the Voucher T&C listed in sub-point ‘e’ for the 2nd winner.

iii. Freecharge voucher (a product of Accelyst Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) worth Rs. 2500 (“Prize”) as per the Voucher T&C listed in sub-point ‘e’ for the 3rd winner.

iv. Freecharge voucher (a product of Accelyst Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) worth Rs. 1500 (“Prize”) as per the Voucher T&C listed in sub-point ‘e’ for the 4th winner.

d. The Prize is as mentioned above, and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The Prize is not transferable. Prize is subject to availability and the Organizer reserves the right to substitute the Prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice. Prize shall be subject to the applicable terms & conditions of Accelyst Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

e. Voucher Code Terms & Conditions:

i. The recipient of the Code is required to enter the Code in the Add Money tab on the Freecharge platform.

ii. Upon entering the Code, the recipient shall receive cashback in the form of Freecharge Gift Instrument issued by Axis Bank (“Freecharge Gift Instrument”) within 72 hours from the date of the transaction. The same can be redeemed within 1095 days from the date of the credit and is non-transferable.

iii. Freecharge reserves the right to disqualify any Freecharge Account from the benefits of this offer in case of any illegal, suspicious, fraudulent or potentially fraudulent transaction/activity or misuse of the Code.

iv. In case of any disputes, Freecharge’s decision shall be final.

v. The Code is also subject to Freecharge Terms & Conditions available on the Freecharge website.

vi. For further details, please send your queries to care@freecharge.com

IX. The Winner shall be announced and notified at https://www.bgr.in/bgr-quiz-winners/

X. The Winner will also be contacted within three (3) weeks of announcement by the Organizer. If the Winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within two (2) days of notification by e-mail, the Organizer reserves the right to withdraw the Prize from the Winner and pick a new winner.

XI. The Organizer will inform the winner about the prize collection procedure.

XII. The Organizer reserves the right to cancel or amend the Quiz and these terms and conditions without notice.

XIII. The Quiz and these terms and conditions will be governed by the laws of India and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Noida.

XIV. Any personal data of the Participants will be used in accordance with the Organizer’s Privacy Policy https://www.bgr.in/privacy-policy/ and at all times in accordance with the applicable Data Privacy Laws.

XV. Organizer shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time, to change or modify these terms and conditions, such change shall be effective immediately upon posting to this webpage.