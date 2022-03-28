One of the biggest players in the global energy market, Adani has stepped into the Indian EV segment. The company is gearing up for an EV revolution in India with new charging stations. Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) is a joint venture between the Adani group and French energy company TotalEnergies SE.

The company has launched its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad. The EVCS, located at ATGL’s CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, will provide EV charging options. The company claims to provide “best-in-class fast charging technology and convenient to use digital platform.” Also Read - Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV: Check the prices

“The Commencement of EV business with setting up the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India while timely ceasing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fuelling solutions on across all major cities and towns in India.” said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas. Also Read - India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1500 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. According to a statement from the company, it has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1500 EVCS, basis the demand generation and momentum building of EV ecosystem in the country.

ATGL already has an expansive network as a CNG retailer. This will provide an advantage in the Electric Mobility business. In a statement, ATGL claims, “The company has the strategic fit to venture into electric mobility and capture a significant share of the rapidly growing EV market.” Also Read - BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway: Check details

Additionally, the company plans to work with Adani Group’s capacity to generate renewable power and further leverage other group entities to provide better synergy. The company’s French partner TotalEnergies SE also provides a global experience in the EV infrastructure space.