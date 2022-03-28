comscore Adani Group makes a splash in EV industry with decision to set up 1500 EV charging stations
News

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group plans to work with Adani Group’s capacity to generate renewable power and further leverage other group entities to provide better synergy

Adani Group EV charger

The Adani Group plans to open 1500 charging stations

One of the biggest players in the global energy market, Adani has stepped into the Indian EV segment. The company is gearing up for an EV revolution in India with new charging stations. Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) is a joint venture between the Adani group and French energy company TotalEnergies SE.
The company has launched its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad. The EVCS, located at ATGL’s CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, will provide EV charging options. The company claims to provide “best-in-class fast charging technology and convenient to use digital platform.” Also Read - Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV: Check the prices

“The Commencement of EV business with setting up the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India while timely ceasing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fuelling solutions on across all major cities and towns in India.” said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas. Also Read - India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1500 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. According to a statement from the company, it has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1500 EVCS, basis the demand generation and momentum building of EV ecosystem in the country.
ATGL already has an expansive network as a CNG retailer. This will provide an advantage in the Electric Mobility business. In a statement, ATGL claims, “The company has the strategic fit to venture into electric mobility and capture a significant share of the rapidly growing EV market.” Also Read - BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway: Check details

Additionally, the company plans to work with Adani Group’s capacity to generate renewable power and further leverage other group entities to provide better synergy. The company’s French partner TotalEnergies SE also provides a global experience in the EV infrastructure space.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 8:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 28, 2022 8:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
News
Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

News

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

News

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

Related Topics

Related Stories

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India
Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV

Electric Vehicle

Delhi to become the cheapest Indian city to charge your EV
India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Electric Vehicle

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day
BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway

Electric Vehicle

BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway
How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Features

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

हिंदी समाचार

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 29 मई तक IPL 2022 देखने के लिए Disney+ Hotstar वाले 3 बेस्ट प्लान्स

BGMI टूर्नामेंट (BMOC) की रजिस्ट्रेशन डेट बढ़ी आगे, जानें कब तक है रजिस्टर करने का मौका

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ ग्लोबल मार्केट में कल 29 मार्च को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में हो रही वाउचर की बारिश, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री Diamond Royale Voucher

Oneplus Pad की भारत में इतनी होगी कीमत, जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
News
Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India
After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

News

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment
Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

News

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers