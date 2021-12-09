comscore All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture
All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture

The new electric BMW 3 Series when launched will be sold alongside other new battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine models.

BMW is currently working on a new vehicle architecture called Neue Klasse, which we will get to see in the German luxury auto maker’s upcoming electric cars. The new EV architecture will debut in 2025, and the first car to be based on it will be the electric 3-Series according to a report by Autocar UK. Also Read - Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

According to the report, the upcoming BMW 3 Series sedan is currently codenamed NK1 and will come with a long-range battery promising a 700km range. Apart from this, the EV will feature new electric motors and will incorporate a wide range of sustainable materials. Also Read - MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

The new electric BMW 3 Series when launched will be sold alongside other new battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine models. Also Read - Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

BMW had earlier revealed that it aims to become an all-electric car brand in the future while also planning to introduce carbon-neutrality across its manufacturing process.

To recall, BMW has previewed a number of concept cars like the i Vision Circular concept, which showcased how sustainable materials can be used in vehicle manufacturing.

BMW 3 Series is currently one of the brand’s bestselling models from across the world. An all-electric 3-Series will help it in enhancing its market share in the global EV space.

The Neue Klasse platform, which is currently under development, will replace the current FAAR and CLAR architectures. This will help provide the company with a uniform base for the BMW models to scale up manufacturing flexibility. The company has said that the Neue Klasse platform will bring in a new phase of operations with the flexibility to build electric cars across its full range.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 5:07 PM IST

All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture
All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture
Best Sellers