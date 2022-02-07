Amo Electric Bikes has unveiled their new electric scooter/bike, Jaunty Plus. The new electric bikes are targeted at buying looking for greater range from their EV, when compared to other products offered by AMO. Also Read - Visiting India’s largest electric car charging hub

Jaunty Plus Price and Availability

The electric bike has been priced at Rs 1,10,460 (ex-showroom). The pricing may vary depending on the EV policy of the specific states. The scooter will be made available for sales across 140 Dealerships from February 15.

Jaunty Plus Features

Jaunty Plus is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah lithium-ion battery. The e-bike has cruise control switch, an electronic assisted braking system (EABS), anti-theft alarm and more.

Other features include a telescopic fork suspension, high ground clearance, side stand sensor, central locking, front disc brake, DRL Lights, and an engine kill switch. Jaunty Plus also has a mobile USB charging port.

Jaunty Plus Driving Range

AMO Electric claims that Jaunty Plus delivers an average driving range of over 120 km. The scooter is equipped with a brushless DC motor. The battery of the EV can be charged in 4 hours using a fast charger. It will have the option of a fixed and portable battery pack.

Warranty

The new electric scooter comes with a three-year warranty. It is available in five color combinations which includes red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black.

Speaking on the launch, Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of AMO Electric Bikes said, “We are delighted to introduce our technically-advanced Jaunty Plus in the Indian automotive market. Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand’s promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service. Jaunty+, with its stylish design, digital display, and best-in-class security features and , optimum speed and maximum range is the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes.”