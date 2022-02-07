comscore AMO Electric launches new electric scooter Jaunty Plus with 120 km range
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh: Check range, other details
News

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh: Check range, other details

Electric Vehicle

AMO Electric claims that Jaunty Plus delivers an average driving range of over 120 km.

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter

Amo Electric Bikes has unveiled their new electric scooter/bike, Jaunty Plus. The new electric bikes are targeted at buying looking for greater range from their EV, when compared to other products offered by AMO. Also Read - Visiting India’s largest electric car charging hub

Jaunty Plus Price and Availability

The electric bike has been priced at Rs 1,10,460 (ex-showroom). The pricing may vary depending on the EV policy of the specific states. The scooter will be made available for sales across 140 Dealerships from February 15. Also Read - From Renault Kwid-based EV to premium Volvo XC40, check all electric cars launching in India this year

Jaunty Plus Features

Jaunty Plus is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah lithium-ion battery. The e-bike has cruise control switch, an electronic assisted braking system (EABS), anti-theft alarm and more. Also Read - Ather to launch new electric scooter variant with better range, bigger battery: Report

Other features include a telescopic fork suspension, high ground clearance, side stand sensor, central locking, front disc brake, DRL Lights, and an engine kill switch. Jaunty Plus also has a mobile USB charging port.

Jaunty Plus Driving Range

AMO Electric claims that Jaunty Plus delivers an average driving range of over 120 km. The scooter is equipped with a brushless DC motor. The battery of the EV can be charged in 4 hours using a fast charger. It will have the option of a fixed and portable battery pack.

Warranty

The new electric scooter comes with a three-year warranty. It is available in five color combinations which includes red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black.

Speaking on the launch, Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of AMO Electric Bikes said, “We are delighted to introduce our technically-advanced Jaunty Plus in the Indian automotive market. Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand’s promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service. Jaunty+, with its stylish design, digital display, and best-in-class security features and , optimum speed and maximum range is the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year
News
Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year
Apple Spring event 2022 date: Is iPhone SE 3 launching on March 8?

Mobiles

Apple Spring event 2022 date: Is iPhone SE 3 launching on March 8?

Check all electric cars launching in India this year

Photo Gallery

Check all electric cars launching in India this year

From Renault Kwid-based EV to premium Volvo XC40, check all electric cars launching in India this year

Photo Gallery

From Renault Kwid-based EV to premium Volvo XC40, check all electric cars launching in India this year

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested

News

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

News

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh

Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh

Electric Vehicle

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh
Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

Features

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub
Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range

Electric Vehicle

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Ather reveals monthly sales of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus for first time

Electric Vehicle

Ather reveals monthly sales of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus for first time
Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

Electric Vehicle

Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C35 इस सप्ताह होगा लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी समेत मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

JioBook को बनाएगी चीनी कंपनी? जानें इस सस्ते लैपटॉप के बारे में सब कुछ

पेड सब्सक्रिप्शन से लेकर स्क्रीन शेयरिंग ऑप्शन तक, Instagram में मिलेंगे ये 5 धमाकेदार फीचर

ओप्पो के अपकमिंग फ्लैगशिप फोन में मिलेगा जबरदस्त कैमरा, 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

Twitter टेस्ट कर रहा है DM शॉर्टकट बटन, मगर क्या बढ़ा देगा यह यूजर्स की परेशानी?

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh
Electric Vehicle
AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh
Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year

News

Apple's 'entry-level' MacBook Pro might debut this year
MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested

News

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested
Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

News

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers