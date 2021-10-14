Ampere broadening EV portfolio in India has launched the new Ampere Magnus EX. The EV brand under Greaves Electric Mobility has introduced the Magnus EX electric scooter for a price of Rs 68,999. The key highlight of this long-range EV is the claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).

Ampere Magnus EX price in India

The new Ampere Magnus EX with an extended driving range has been brought for a price of Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Pune). The new electric scooter will be available in three colour options-Metallic red, Graphite black, and Galactic Grey. The scooter also comes with 3 years warranty.

“Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday 2W commuters. Magnus EX with its long-distance per charge enables users to do multiple trips and complete their work & life goals easily. Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort. In addition, now every smart Indian customer will get superior style, extra power & performance delivering extraordinary savings & smart ride every km of the drive,” Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric commenting on the launch said.

Ampere Magnus EX highlight features

The new Magnus EX e-scooter gets a detachable lightweight and portable advanced lithium battery. The detachable lithium battery setup is claimed to be useful for easy charge in any 5-amp socket at home. The EV has a 1200-Watts motor which is rated to be one of the highest-rated motor capacities in this price segment. The motor is claimed to throttle the engine from 0 to 40 kmph in 10 seconds. Ampere has offered two modes with its new Magnus EX scooter-super saver eco mode and peppier power mode.

Other key aspects of the scooter include- LED headlight with chrome rings, large legroom space of 450 mm, easy to remove battery- recharge and ride again. The Magnus EX also gets keyless entry, vehicle finder, antitheft alarm. The scooter comes with a wide seat and has been aesthetically designed to provide a practical combination for everyday commuters with efficient space management stacking a large battery and a convenient boot space. Considering its price and features, the new Ampere electric scooter will compete against the likes of the Ola S1.