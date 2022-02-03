comscore Apple Electric Car feature revealed in new patent for sunroof
Apple Car new feature spotted: Patent throws light on a new sunroof technology

Electric Vehicle

Similar to features in the iPhone, Apple will try to perfect an existing technology before launching it to the general public

Apple_electric_car Concept

(Image: Vanarama)

Apple Car has become this new hype that might finally take over the limelight from the company’s iPhone series. A new patent filed by Apple gives us a glimpse at what the American company is planning to introduce in its first electric car. Also Read - This is how you can turn your regular car into an Electric car. Thank us later!

A leaked patent shows that Apple is planning to use glass that can change opacity, in accordance with what the user wants. The patent talks about the sunroof of the car and how users will be able to adjust the amount of light coming through the glass panel. Also Read - Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

This may not be a revolutionary technology. Luxury carmakers like Mercedes and BMW have implemented a similar tech. However, one big advantage that the Apple patent provides is that the user will also be able to open the sunroof. Other cars that use the translucent glass model don’t allow the air in via the sunroof. Also Read - Sony officially steps into EV space with launch of new company; reveals new electric SUV

Similar to features in the iPhone, Apple will try to perfect an existing technology before launching it to the general public. There have been some major changes in the tech company’s line-up of executives. It is not longer a secret that Apple is pushing for a launch sooner than later.

Prior rumours have suggested that Apple will be trying to launch a complete self-driving vehicle, one that rarely needs human intervention. There have been reports suggesting that Apple is trying to launch Level 4 autonomous driving with the Apple car. For reference, even Tesla still provides Level 2 self-driving tech, at least on paper. However, the 2025 deadline might be a little extreme even for a tech giant like Apple.

  Published Date: February 3, 2022 7:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 3, 2022 7:50 PM IST

