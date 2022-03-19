comscore Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting support for Apple’s EV routing feature: How to use it
News

Apple’s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E via Apple Maps

Electric Vehicle

Ford said that the 2021 Mustang Mach-Es with different software versions will receive this feature later in 2022 through a Ford Power-Up update.

Apple EV Routing

Image: Ford

Apple recently released iOS 15.4 for iPhone users. The update brought a host of new features to the Apple devices. The list includes the ability to unlock iPhones while wearing face masks and a new gender neutral Siri voice among other things. In addition to this, Apple has also released the much awaited EV routing feature on Apple Maps. Also Read - Indian govt wants you to update your iPhones, Apple Watch and other Apple devices

For the unversed, Apple back at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 had announced that it would offer more powerful routing features for electric vehicles with Apple Maps. Now, with iOS 15.4, Apple has finally rolled out support for its EV routing feature on to Apple Maps. This feature essentially creates a route to a users’ preferred destination that includes an EV charging station along the way. Also Read - How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC

There’s just one catch. As of now, Apple’s EV routing feature is available only for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles. Ford’s support page shows that the feature can be activated via Apple CarPlay and that it is available only for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2021 variant of the EV with SYNC software versions 21281_PRODUCT.244, 22028_PRODUCT.358 and 22034_PRODUCT.364. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

Ford said that the 2021 Mustang Mach-Es with different software versions will receive this feature later in 2022 through a Ford Power-Up update. The company also said that it is ‘working diligently to push new features and software out to its F-150 Lightning or E-Transit customers.

In order to use this feature, eligible device owners will have to download iOS 15.4 on their iPhones and Ford’s Power-Up update version 2.3.0 on their EVs.

How to use Apple Maps’ EV routing feature on Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E

Step 1: Connect your Apple device to your Mustang Mach-E and enable Apple CarPlay using Ford’s SYNC 4 software.

Step 2: Set a destination in Apple Maps on your SYNC screen with Apple CarPlay.

Step 3: Press OK on the pop-up message.

Step 4: Now, add the vehicle to the Apple Maps app on your Apple device and select Connect.

Step 5: Review and decide on your data-sharing preferences with Apple.

Once you have selected a data sharing policy, the EV Routing feature in Apple Maps will be enabled. Now, when you create new route in Apple Maps, it will display the estimated battery charge of the vehicle at the end of the trip.

Published Date: March 19, 2022 2:50 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 19, 2022 2:50 PM IST

Best Sellers