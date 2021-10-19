Apple's iPhone maker Foxconn unveils 3 new electric vehicle prototypes

Apple’s iPhone maker Foxconn has unveiled three new electric vehicle prototypes. These EVs include two sedans and an electric bus under the Foxtron brand. These electric vehicles have been announced in collaboration with Taiwan’s Yulon Motor. Also Read - Apple rolls out Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro updates with 8K ProRes videos and more for the new MacBook Pro

Yulon Motors is the owner of the Luxgen brand. It also manufactures Mitsubishi and Nissan cars for its home market. The three prototypes are a luxury sedan (called the Model E), SUV (Model C), and transit bus (Model T).

The prototypes are projected to become actual models from 2022 for Model T. The Model C is projected to be available by 2023, reports GizmoChina.

Interestingly, Foxconn’s product names sound eerily similar to Tesla’s lineup, which comprises the Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Model X.

The company says the Model E can travel 750 kilometers (about 466 miles) on a single charge, and hit 100 kilometers an hour in under 3 seconds. The Model C tops out at 700km (435 miles) and is about a second slower to 100km.

Foxconn recently said it will build electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in the US and Thailand next year.

According to Nikkei Asia, the Thailand plant will be part of Foxconn’s joint venture with Thai oil and gas conglomerate PTT to develop a platform for EV and component production.

Meanwhile, the US plant will serve clients such as American EV startup Fisker, for which the Taiwanese company will begin building EVs by the end of 2023.

(Inputs from IANS)