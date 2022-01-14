comscore Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X electric scooter chargers are no longer free
News

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked: Check the new cost

Electric Vehicle

The price hike can be attributed to the price of charger, which was earlier priced at just Re 1

Ather 450X

Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X have received a price hike

Ather Energy is popular among electric scooter enthusiasts. It was one of the first companies to take the bold step of launching a full-fledged electric vehicle. The scooters were already priced at a premium when compared to their peers. And now, the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus have become slightly pricier. Also Read - Ola S1, Ather 450X rival Okaya Faast electric scooter launched: Check driving range, other details

In Bengaluru, the Ather 450 Plus has been priced at Rs 1,31,647 (ex-showroom) and the Ather 450X has been priced at Rs 1,50,657 (ex-showroom). These prices include the Ather Dot or Portable charger. The price hike can be attributed to the price of charger, which was earlier priced at just Re 1, so almost for free. Now, Ather will be charging buyers Rs 5,475 for the charger. The overall price also includes FAME II incentive. Also Read - Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Ather claims the charger is still selling with a discount of 50 percent and this discount will only be available to first-time buyers. Over the ex-showroom price of the scooter, the buyers will have to shell out money on the Insurance, Road tax & Registration charges. Interested buyers can book their scooters for a price of Rs 2,500. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Different Prices in Different States

The pricing of the scooter varies in accordance with the state. Some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat offer heavy subsidies on electric scooters, taking the price down considerably. In Gujarat the Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,13,496 (ex-showroom) whereas Ather 450X is priced at Rs 1,32,506 (ex-showroom). In Maharashtra, the prices are even lower, the Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,09,626 (ex-showroom) whereas the Ather 450X is priced at Rs 1,28,636 (ex-showroom).

The Ather 450 Plus is slightly underpowered and provides a lesser range compared to the Ather 450X. The 450 Plus gets a true range of 70 km whereas the Ather 450X comes with a claimed true range of 85 km. The peak power of the 450 Plus is limited at 5.4kW whereas the Ather 450X gets a peak power of 6kW. The fast-charging figures also vary. The base model provides a 10 km range in 10 minutes whereas the Ather 450X provides a 15 km in a 10-minute charge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 1:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Deals
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

News

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Gaming

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

Electric Vehicle

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

Redmi Note 11S might feature a punch hole display, 108MP camera and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S might feature a punch hole display, 108MP camera and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

Electric Vehicle

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked
Okaya launches Faast electric scooter: Check driving range, price

Electric Vehicle

Okaya launches Faast electric scooter: Check driving range, price
Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022
Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?

Reviews

Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?
Ather taking its business seriously, commissions the second plant to scale up production electric scooters

News

Ather taking its business seriously, commissions the second plant to scale up production electric scooters

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में इस महीने ऐसे पा सकते हैं Gloo Wall स्किन, गेम जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

पबजी और फ्री फायर आए आमने-सामने, Krafton ने Garena पर किया मुकदमा

Facebook पर ब्रिटेन ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन, 44 मिलियन यूजर्स का पर्सनल डेटा यूज करने का लगा आरोप

Simple One इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर की डिलीवरी जून से होगी शुरू, अभी सिर्फ 1947 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक

पबजी न्यू स्टेट में आई हवा से बात करने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Deals
Top smart TV deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: OnePlus Y series, Xiaomi Mi 4X, and more
Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

News

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare
Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Gaming

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays
Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked

Electric Vehicle

Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X prices have been hiked
MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

News

MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers