Ather Energy is popular among electric scooter enthusiasts. It was one of the first companies to take the bold step of launching a full-fledged electric vehicle. The scooters were already priced at a premium when compared to their peers. And now, the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus have become slightly pricier. Also Read - Ola S1, Ather 450X rival Okaya Faast electric scooter launched: Check driving range, other details

In Bengaluru, the Ather 450 Plus has been priced at Rs 1,31,647 (ex-showroom) and the Ather 450X has been priced at Rs 1,50,657 (ex-showroom). These prices include the Ather Dot or Portable charger. The price hike can be attributed to the price of charger, which was earlier priced at just Re 1, so almost for free. Now, Ather will be charging buyers Rs 5,475 for the charger. The overall price also includes FAME II incentive. Also Read - Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Ather claims the charger is still selling with a discount of 50 percent and this discount will only be available to first-time buyers. Over the ex-showroom price of the scooter, the buyers will have to shell out money on the Insurance, Road tax & Registration charges. Interested buyers can book their scooters for a price of Rs 2,500. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Different Prices in Different States

The pricing of the scooter varies in accordance with the state. Some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat offer heavy subsidies on electric scooters, taking the price down considerably. In Gujarat the Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,13,496 (ex-showroom) whereas Ather 450X is priced at Rs 1,32,506 (ex-showroom). In Maharashtra, the prices are even lower, the Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,09,626 (ex-showroom) whereas the Ather 450X is priced at Rs 1,28,636 (ex-showroom).

The Ather 450 Plus is slightly underpowered and provides a lesser range compared to the Ather 450X. The 450 Plus gets a true range of 70 km whereas the Ather 450X comes with a claimed true range of 85 km. The peak power of the 450 Plus is limited at 5.4kW whereas the Ather 450X gets a peak power of 6kW. The fast-charging figures also vary. The base model provides a 10 km range in 10 minutes whereas the Ather 450X provides a 15 km in a 10-minute charge.