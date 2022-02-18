comscore Ather Energy enters partnership with Gujarat Titans IPL team
In the recently concluded IPL auction, the Gujarat Titans team have roped in cricketers such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller and Vijay Shankar

Ather Energy has entered a multi-year partnership with a new Indian Premier League (IPL) Ahmedabad franchise called, Gujarat Titans. Ather will be their principal partner. The partnership will be starting from this season. You’ll be able to see the Ather Energy branding on the front of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys. Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch live for free online

Ather Energy produces two new electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus.  The company was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni, Tarun Mehta, and Swapnil Jain. Ather Energy registered a 20% month-on-month sales growth over the past year. With the electric vehicle ecosystem expanding in India, Ather Energy is expanding its retail presence across the country. Currently, the company has 30 experience centres (retail outlets) across India, and by March 2023, it plans to open 150 experience centres in 100 cities. Also Read - Karnataka government bans online games involving betting

Through this strategic partnership with Gujarat Titans, Ather Energy aims to build a strong fan following across the country and promote the adoption of its EV scooters in the country. Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs SRH match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch online for free

Gujarat Titans team is one of the two newest teams to join the league. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as Team Captain, with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill also selected as squad members. In the recently concluded IPL auction, the Gujarat Titans team have roped in cricketers such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller and Vijay Shankar. The cricket team management will be led by Vikram Solanki, who will hold the position of Director of Cricket, with Ashish Nehra as the Head Coach. Gary Kirsten will act as the Titans’ Mentor and Batting Coach.

Over the next three years, Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters from four lakhs by the end of 2022, install 5,000 fast chargers across India, and increase its network to 600 stores. Ather Energy claims it is deeply invested in the charging infrastructure with its public charging network – the Ather Grid. It has over 300 charging points across India.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer Ather Energy said “We are thrilled to partner with the Gujarat Titans team, who will make their debut in IPL in the upcoming season. Being relative newcomers in our respective fields, what binds us are shared values of fearlessness and positivity, and a hunger to make a difference in our highly competitive environments. Ather is rapidly expanding across the country, with a presence in 24 cities and expected to be across more than 100 cities over the next 12 months. The scale and reach of IPL provides a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint. But beyond just reach numbers, the IPL has the unique advantage of being a sporting event whose appeal cuts across age and gender boundaries, engaging the entire household. This gives us the opportunity to introduce our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country”

Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer Gujarat Titans said, “We are delighted to join hands with Ather Energy, a young and flourishing company that has been leading the way in the EV sector in India. The blend of youthfulness and strategic thinking that Ather Energy projects resonates with us as a team as we embark on a journey with youthful spirit and determination in mind to make our mark in the league. We hope to work together with great synergy to achieve our goals.”

 

  Published Date: February 18, 2022 8:40 PM IST

Best Sellers