Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Ather Energy is one of the most popular electric scooter manufacturers in India. Apart from manufacturing and selling electric scooters the company owns and operates Ather Grid, which is an extensive public charging network across India. It had announced a free charging scheme back in September, when the company crosses 200 Grid locations across the country.

The company under its free charging scheme was offering all of its Ather 450 and Ather 450X users along with other brand electric vehicles complimentary access to all of its public charging points.

Now, it has announced that it is extending the free charging facility at all its Grids until June 30, 2022. The announcement was made via the company's official Twitter account.

We woke up today feeling extra generous so free charging on all Ather Grids extended till 30th June, 2022!! 🥳⚡ pic.twitter.com/mbNJ2DsLIz — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) December 20, 2021

To recall, the company had earlier announced that the free access to Ather Grid chargers would remain effective until December 31, after which the users were supposed to pay a “nominal fee” using the Ather app.

Apart from this, the company back in November also declared that it will offer its customers free connectivity features on all its electric scooters until May 15, 2022. Under the scheme, all existing and new customers will get access to the Ather Connect Pro subscription pack free of cost. All customers who already had a Connect Lite/Pro subscription will get a refund on a pro-rata basis.

In other news, Ather Energy is currently focusing on expanding its business. To help realise its goals, the company recently established its second production facility in Hosur. It believes that this will help it in meeting the demand for its electric scooters, as it looks to ramp up its production to 4,00,000 units. It has also committed to investing Rs 650 crores in the next five years to optimise efficiency and production capacity.