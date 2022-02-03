comscore Ather Energy registers 366 percent sales growth from last year January
Ather Energy reveals monthly sales of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus for first time

Ather has announced that it currently has 29 retail stores, across 24 cities with 304 fast-charging Ather Grid Points

Ather Charging Setup

There's a need to expand the charging network for EVs

For the first time in the history of the electric scooter company, Ather Energy has revealed its monthly sales. The company announced that it sold 2,825 new Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X electric scooters in the month of January. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce battery swapping facilities, special mobility zones for EVs

Ather Energy has recorded a growth of 366 percent in comparison to the sales made in January 2021. Ather currently sells two electric scooters: Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X. The Ather 450X is the latest variant and comes with all the bells and whistles the company has to offer. Also Read - Ather plans to make 1 million EVs a year: Here’s how it plans to do so

Ather has announced that it currently has 29 retail stores, across 24 cities with 304 fast-charging Ather Grid Points. Recently, Ather Energy launched Experience Centres in Nagpur, Lucknow, Chennai, & Trivandrum. Also Read - Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Ravneet S. Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy said, “We continue to witness strong demand across the country. We delivered 2825 units in January 2022, and were unable to meet the total demand owing to supply chain challenges that the industry is facing. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus continue to win consumer love because of their thrilling performance and the overall hassle-free ownership experience.”

He further added, “To cater to the growing demand, we continued to expand our retail footprint in January and opened new experience centers in Nagpur and Lucknow. The pace of retail expansion will only accelerate over the next few months as we enter new cities and open more experience centers to meet the scaled-up volumes. We have a strong order book and we see sales constantly rising as consumers discover the benefits of owning an electric scooter.”

Ather Energy recently hiked the prices of their products. The price hike can be attributed to an increment in the price of the charger. Earlier, the company only charged Re 1 for the domestic charger. However, new buyers will have to pay over Rs 5,000 to get the apparatus.

The pricing of the scooter varies in different states. In Bengaluru, the Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,31,647. The Ather 450X is priced at Rs 1,50,657.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 4:47 PM IST

