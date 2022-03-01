comscore Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February
News

Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

Electric Vehicle

The company sells two electric scooters, the Ather 450 Plus and the Ather 450X. Ather Energy is expected to upgrade the scooters to provide more range

Ather 450X

Ather Energy is selling Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X in India

Ather Energy has revealed its sales for the month of February 2022. The electric vehicle maker has registered a sale of 2,042 units in the month of February. Ather has registered year-over-year growth of 140 percent. Surprisingly, the registration numbers on the Vahan Dashboard are 2,226 for the month of February 2022. Also Read - Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features

Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “The EV market continues to see growing demand, which the supply side in unable to keep pace with. At Ather Energy we sold 2042 scooters, delivering a fraction of our pending pre-order pipeline. We are actively working with our supplier partners to reduce the demand-supply gap, and are hopeful that things will begin to turn around over the next 2-3 months.” Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets new battery pack option with over 300 km range

He further said, “We continue to scale other parts of the business. On the charging infrastructure side, we signed an MoU with Govt. of Karnataka to install 1000 charging grids across the state to help make EVs go mainstream. On the brand side, we entered into a partnership with the new IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans as their principal partner. The scale and reach of IPL provides a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint. This gives us the opportunity to introduce our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country.” Also Read - Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here’s why

Last month, Ather Energy signed an MoU with ESCOMs (Electric Supply Companies) of Karnataka to jointly establish fast charging for two-wheelers in 1000 locations in the state. The company also announced its partnership with IPL franchise Gujarat Titans as principal sponsors. The company sells two electric scooters, the Ather 450 Plus and the Ather 450X. Ather Energy is expected to upgrade the scooters to provide more range in order to match the figures of the competition such as Ola Electric.

  Published Date: March 1, 2022 6:28 PM IST

Best Sellers