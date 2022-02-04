comscore Ather Energy to launch new electric scooter variant in six months: Report
News

Ather to launch new electric scooter variant with better range, bigger battery: Report

Electric Vehicle

This new Ather electric scooter variant will not only amp up the power of the scooter but also the driving range

Ather 450X

Ather Energy planning to introduce a new variant

Ather is one of the frontrunners in the EV race in India. The company launched its first electric scooter back in the year 2016. In 2020, it revealed the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. These are the current flagships under the Ather brand. Lately, the electric scooter segment in the country is witnessing one launch after the other and Ather might be trailing in terms of sheer specifications. Also Read - Ather Energy reveals monthly sales of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus for first time

A recent report now suggests that the company is gearing up to introduce a new variant of their scooter. This new variant will not only amp up the power of the scooter but also the driving range. According to a report by ET Tech, Ather Energy is working on a new variant with a larger battery pack. It will be launched in the next six months. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce battery swapping facilities, special mobility zones for EVs

Currently, Ather provides a 2.9kWh battery pack with the Ather 450X. The 450X provides a top speed of 80 kmph and a true range of 85 km on a single range. The company claims that the scooter is certified to get a 116 km range in ideal conditions. Also Read - Ather plans to make 1 million EVs a year: Here’s how it plans to do so

The new variant of the scooter is expected to ramp up the true range of the vehicle. According to the report, the new Ather electric scooter variant will be able to provide a true range of 110-115 km, up from the current 85 km.

One of the prime rivals for Ather Energy, Ola Electric had recently launched its two products in the Indian market. The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. During the launch, the company made a bold claim of a driving range of 181 km on the Pro variant. Later, many customers complained about getting a much lesser range than promised. Ola then announced that the true range of the scooter is 135 km.

Despite the difference between the claimed and real range, Ola S1 Pro range is much higher compared to Ather’s offerings. In terms of price, Ather is still being offered at a premium when compared to Ola S1 and S1 Pro. However, the supply of Ola electric scooters is still not able to match the demand. The company has only conducted two phases of sales. Many buyers have complained about an extremely long waiting period.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 3:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 4, 2022 4:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Electric Vehicle
Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

Deals

Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Apps

Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track

Reviews

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: The Reno series is finally getting back on track

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users

If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range

Electric Vehicle

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Ather reveals monthly sales of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus for first time

Electric Vehicle

Ather reveals monthly sales of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus for first time
Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities

Electric Vehicle

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Ather plans to make 1 million electric scooters a year

Electric Vehicle

Ather plans to make 1 million electric scooters a year
Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Electric Vehicle

Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Watch Free स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ सहित मिल रहे कई धमाल स्पेसिफिकेशन

Garena Free Fire में शुरू होने वाले हैं 2 नए इवेंट, फ्री में मिलेंगी Kord और Pan स्किन

PUBG के डेवलपर Krafton ने Nautilus Mobile में किया करोड़ों रुपये का निवेश

Realme GT 2 सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, माधव सेठ ने किया टीज

Oppo Reno 7 Series भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Electric Vehicle
Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online
Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users

News

Not just NSO Group, but QuaDream also exploited iPhone flaw to spy on users
If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately

News

If you use any of these passwords, change them immediately
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

News

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check the list of eligible phones, how to update

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers