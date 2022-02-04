Ather is one of the frontrunners in the EV race in India. The company launched its first electric scooter back in the year 2016. In 2020, it revealed the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus. These are the current flagships under the Ather brand. Lately, the electric scooter segment in the country is witnessing one launch after the other and Ather might be trailing in terms of sheer specifications. Also Read - Ather Energy reveals monthly sales of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus for first time

A recent report now suggests that the company is gearing up to introduce a new variant of their scooter. This new variant will not only amp up the power of the scooter but also the driving range. According to a report by ET Tech, Ather Energy is working on a new variant with a larger battery pack. It will be launched in the next six months.

Currently, Ather provides a 2.9kWh battery pack with the Ather 450X. The 450X provides a top speed of 80 kmph and a true range of 85 km on a single range. The company claims that the scooter is certified to get a 116 km range in ideal conditions.

The new variant of the scooter is expected to ramp up the true range of the vehicle. According to the report, the new Ather electric scooter variant will be able to provide a true range of 110-115 km, up from the current 85 km.

One of the prime rivals for Ather Energy, Ola Electric had recently launched its two products in the Indian market. The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. During the launch, the company made a bold claim of a driving range of 181 km on the Pro variant. Later, many customers complained about getting a much lesser range than promised. Ola then announced that the true range of the scooter is 135 km.

Despite the difference between the claimed and real range, Ola S1 Pro range is much higher compared to Ather’s offerings. In terms of price, Ather is still being offered at a premium when compared to Ola S1 and S1 Pro. However, the supply of Ola electric scooters is still not able to match the demand. The company has only conducted two phases of sales. Many buyers have complained about an extremely long waiting period.