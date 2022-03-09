comscore Ather partners with Foxconn Group for parts of Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus
Ather Energy partners with Foxconn Group for components of Ather 450 scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy had earlier announced the scaling up of its production from 1,20,000 units to 4,00,000 units per annum at its Hosur facility

Ather 450X

Ather Energy sells Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus scooters in India

Ather Energy partners with Bharat FIH (A Foxconn Technology Group Company) to cater to the growing demand for the Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters. Also Read - Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

Ather Energy has partnered with Bharat FIH, a Foxconn Technology Group company. The partnership is aimed at developing and manufacturing key components for Ather scooters. The partnership aims to enhance the manufacturing ecosystem to meet the demand for flagship products Ather 450X and the 450 Plus. Also Read - Vedanta, Foxconn to manufacture Made in India chips

Bharat FIH will be offering manufacturing services that include Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assemblies for Battery Management Systems, Dashboard Assembly, Peripheral Controlling Units, and Drive Control Modules. These products will be manufactured on a ‘Turn-Key” model, including managing the supply chain logistics and raw material procurement for Ather Energy. Bharat FIH has begun the production of parts for Ather scooters at their facility Also Read - Ather to launch new electric scooter variant with better range, bigger battery: Report

Ather Energy claims that it has witnessed a continued demand for its electric scooters – the 450X and 450 Plus. Ather has registered a growth of 20 percent, with a 20% increase in past 12 months in month-on-month sales.

Ather Energy had earlier announced the scaling up of its production from 1,20,000 units to 4,00,000 units per annum at its Hosur facility. The electric vehicle company has recently acquired more land to increase production.

Over the next three years, Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters, install 5,000 fast chargers across India, develop new products, and increase its network to 600 stores. Currently, the company has 30 experience centres (retail outlets) across India.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ather Energy said “The EV industry continues to witness growth at an unprecedented rate with strong demand across segments. Ather Energy also finds itself in the midst of phenomenal growth as we continue to expand our retail footprint across the country. We are working towards strengthening our supply chain to cater to the rising demand for our scooters. Towards this, we are delighted to partner with Bharat FIH to provide us with the capacity, supply chain capability, and process expertise to achieve our volumes and projections. Bharat FIH has demonstrated incredible capability over the last few months by ramping up very quickly to meet our requirements. This partnership also reflects the opportunities that large auto component manufacturers today recognise in the EV industry”

Josh Foulger, Managing Director, Bharat FIH Ltd said, “We are excited and hold in high regards for our partnership with Ather Energy in supporting their Electric Vehicle journey in India. With electronics being a significant integral part of an intelligent electric vehicle, we look forward to extending our electronics manufacturing services and technical expertise for the entire range of Ather’s electric scooter offering. We are confident of supporting all the endeavours of an EV Technology company like Ather Energy“

  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Best Sellers