Bajaj Auto has announced investment into a new electric vehicle plant in Pune. The company has decided to invest Rs 300 crore ($40 million) in the plant. The company has commenced work at the brand-new unit at Akurdi for manufacturing electric vehicles. The company has announced that this unit will have a production capacity of 5,00,000 EVs per annum. Akurdi (Pune) is also the site of the original Chetak scooter factory.

Speaking about the new unit, Rajiv Bajaj – Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "In 2001 Bajaj 2.0 took off on the roaring Pulsar, in 2021 Bajaj 3.0 arrives on the charming Chetak. Going forward, for the Bajaj portfolio, except for implementing one state-of-the-art ICE platform that is currently under development, all our R&D drive train resources are now laser-focused on creating EV solutions for the future."

He further added, "This alignment reflects our belief that light Electric Vehicles for sustainable urban mobility is an idea whose time may finally have come. Thus, this investment at Akurdi completes the virtuous cycle of hi-tech R&D competencies, high-efficiency engineering capabilities, world-class supply chain synergies, and global distribution network which should leapfrog us into a market-leading position in EVs in India and overseas."

The new unit will have robotic and automated manufacturing systems for logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly, and quality assurance. The company claims that these systems have been designed for flexible product mix while keeping in mind the best worker ergonomics and maximum process efficiency.

The new Pune plant is spread over half a million sq. feet and will employ around 800 personnel. The investments made by Bajaj Auto will be supplemented by a number of vendors, who will invest a further Rs 250 Cr ($33 Million). The first vehicle from this unit is expected to roll out by June 2022.

This new EV manufacturing unit at Akurdi is co-located with Bajaj Auto’s R&D centre. The company aims to make the Akurdi facility a hub for the design, development, and manufacturing of a complete range of Electric Vehicles.