Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

GoGoA1 claims that its conversion kit can provide users with a riding range of up to 50kms on a full charge, with a top speed of up to 60kmph.

To date, we have seen many EV conversion kits for internal combustion engine powered vehicles. GoGoA1, which has already launched an EV conversion kit for Splendor, has now come out with a similar kit for the Bajaj Avenger 220. The kit includes a full set of EV components for the bike to convert it into an electric vehicle. The kit is currently available via the company’s official website. Also Read - Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

The GoGoA1 EV conversion kit for the Avenger 220 is a hybrid conversion kit, which means that you will be able to ride the bike on both electricity and petrol switching between both as and when you want. This hybrid dual-powertrain nature of the GoGoA1 conversion kit makes it a very interesting proposition for Bajaj Avenger 220 owners and provides it with an upper hand over the complete conversion kits. Also Read - BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway: Check details

GoGoA1 Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversation kit

The GoGoA1 Avenger 220 EV conversation kit is priced at Rs 27,760. It is currently unknown if the kit is RTO approved or not.

The kit consists of a 2kW, 17-inch brushless Hub motor, a regenerative controller, a wrist throttle, a disc with catcher, mounting plate and a coupler. It is a DIY (Do It Yourself) kit (as seen in the video embedded above). However, we think that the conversion job is too extensive and complicated, which is why it is recommended that you seek professional help for the job.

According to the video, to integrate the GoGoA1 conversion kit, you first need to start replacing the front wheel along with all of the mountings and the necessary mechanical work. The motor directly attaches onto the wheen with the housing to connect to the battery pack, the clutch and the brake.

The battery pack is mounted at the rear along with the fenders, in place of a side pannier. The battery pack consists of 72V, 35A Lithium-ion pack. The controller with slight modifications is added to the bike’s inherent electrical system.

After the conversion is complete, the bike then turns into a two-wheel-drive setup, with the rear wheel powered by the ICE engine and the front wheel powered by the electric engine.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 5:04 PM IST

Best Sellers