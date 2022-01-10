Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

Bajaj Auto is looking to soon launch a new version of its Chetak electric scooter in the country. For the updated Chetak, the company has focussed on increasing the level of indigenisation and localisation. New approval documents have surfaced online showing that the new electric scooter will bring in a smaller battery with a slightly more powerful motor and a similar design. Also Read - Volkswagen to soon showcase its production-ready electric Microbus on March 9

According to the documents, the upcoming Chetak will provide riders with a peak output of 4.2kW and a continuous output of 4.0kW. To put this into perspective, the current Chetak’s Bosch motor has a peak power output of 4.08kW and a continuous output of 3.8kW. However, the documents also reveal that the new Chetak will be backed by a smaller 2.884kWh battery. Also Read - Is this the future of cars? Changing colours with a click of a button: View pics

The battery and the motor seem to be the main changes, and the documents suggest that the electric scooter will remain identical to its predecessor in terms of design and features. Also Read - BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

2022 Bajaj Chetak

The upcoming Bajaj Chetak is said to feature an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a circular LED headlamp and angular mirrors. The electric vehicle (EV) will also come with a digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting and alloy wheels.

2022 Bajaj Chetak is said to come with a wheelbase of 1,330mm, a width of 725mm, and a length of 1,894mm. It will sport a 4.2kW mid-mounted electric motor backed by a 2.884kWh battery, which will provide a top speed of 70km per hour with a range of under 90kms.

The electric scooter will come equipped with a front disc and a drum on the rear, along with combined braking system (CBS) support. At the front, we will get to see a leading-link system suspension and a mono-shock suspension at the back.

Coming to the price, the 2022 Bajaj Chetak will be priced competitively to take on Ather, Ola and other electric scooter brands. Some reports suggest that the upcoming scooter will be priced at around Rs 1,00,000, while some other reports suggest it would be priced somewhere near to the current model priced at Rs 1,49,350.