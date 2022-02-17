comscore Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings open for buyers in Delhi, Mumbai and 18 other cities
  Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai and 18 other Indian cities
News

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai and 18 other Indian cities

Electric Vehicle

In 2021, Bajaj Auto had opened bookings for the Chetak EV in 8 cities. During the first six weeks of 2022, bookings for the Chetak have been opened in an additional 12 cities

Bajaj Chetak EV

The new Bajaj Chetak EV comes is now available in 20 cities

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has now been introduced in three new major cities which takes the total to 20. Bajaj Auto has now added New Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa to the list of cities selling electric scooters.  The scooter company has managed to double its overall network of cities in just six weeks. Also Read - Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Bajaj Auto claims that it has managed to achieve the milestone of reaching 12 additional cities in the first six weeks of 2022. The company has also confirmed that the bookings for the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter have begun in these new cities. The waiting period for all new buyers will be around a period of 4 to 8 weeks. Customers can make online bookings at www.chetak.com. Also Read - Best selling electric scooter brands in India

List of Cities

In 2021, Bajaj Auto had opened bookings for the Chetak EV in 8 cities. During the first six weeks of 2022, bookings for the Chetak have been opened in an additional 12 cities. The list of cities now includes Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Vasai, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai and Mapusa. Delhi and Mumbai are one of the biggest markets for electric scooters in India. Bajaj Auto recently announced an investment of ₹ 300 Cr to ramp up its electric vehicle production capacity as well. Also Read - Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

New Plant in Pune

Late in December, Bajaj Auto announced investment into a new electric vehicle plant in Pune. The company decided to invest Rs 300 crore ($40 million) in the plant. The automotive brand has begun work at the brand-new unit at Akurdi for manufacturing electric vehicles. The company has announced that this unit will have a production capacity of 5,00,000 EVs per annum. Akurdi (Pune) is also the site of the original Chetak scooter factory. The addition of big markets such as New Delhi and Mumbai can be attributed to the enhanced production capacity of the company.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Chetak’s success has been built on the quality of a thoroughly tested, dependable product. An on-ground network of sales and service reduces the anxiety of a customer venturing into an unfamiliar category such as electric scooters. Our plan is to double Chetak’s network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand.”

  Published Date: February 17, 2022 8:15 PM IST

