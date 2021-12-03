Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Honda recently established a new subsidiary in India, called Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited. The subsidiary will look after providing battery packs for small mobility in the country. Apart from this, it will also be looking after the battery swapping technology that is being brought in with upcoming Honda two-wheeler electric vehicles. Also Read - Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?

With the new subsidiary in place, Honda Motors is looking to accelerate the penetration of electric vehicles in the Indian market. It will try and solve three major issues, which include limited range, long charging time and high cost of batteries. While initially limited, the services of the subsidiary will expand to larger vehicles like cars in near future. Also Read - India's top electric scooter brands: Check the 5 best-selling companies

Honda Power Pack Energy India will initially start business by setting up a battery sharing service for electric auto-rickshaws by the first half of next year. The service will begin in Bengaluru and Karnataka, and will then be expanded to other Indian cities in a phased manner. The new portable and swappable batteries have been branded as ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) e’. All of the new MPP e battery packs will be manufactured by Honda in India. Also Read - Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Surprisingly, this is the same battery pack, which powers the Benly e electric scooter. The upcoming Benly e is designed to cater pickup and delivery services, and is expected to launch in India next year.

What do we know about Benly e?

The Benly e electric scooter has been spotted in Pune being tested on a few occasions. It made its first official appearance at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show back in 2019. The electric scooter is powered by two 48V, 20.8Ah lithium-ion batteries, and will be offered in four variants: Benly e I, Benly e I Pro, Benly e II and Benly e II Pro.

Benly e I and Benly e I Pro will come with a 2.8 kW electric motor that can output 13 Nm of torque. The Benly e II and Benly e II Pro will come with a 4.2 kW motor that produces 15 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the I and I Pro models have a top speed of 30 kmph and a range of 87 km, whereas the e II and II Pro have a top speed of 60 kmph with a range of 43 km.