BMW iX all-electric SUV to launch in India on December 11: Could cost north of Rs 1 crore
News

BMW iX all-electric SUV to launch in India on December 11: Could cost north of Rs 1 crore

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX xDrive 40 comes with 326hp of power and 630Nm of peak torque. It has a driving range of up to 414km and can reach 0-100 kmph within 6.1 seconds.

bmw ix

BMW has announced that it will be launching its all-electric iX SUV in India on December 11. The electric vehicle (EV) will be sold in India as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), just like the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron. The EV is expected to be made available in the Indian market in the first half of 2022, priced above the Rs 1 crore mark, similar to its rivals. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the BMW iX. Also Read - BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

BMW iX

BMW iX is already available in the global markets in two variants – iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. The car is based on the iNext Concept from 2017. It comes with a closed-off grille that sports several cameras, radar and sensors needed for driver assistance systems. At the front, it features a quartet of light bands in the upper part of the slim headlamp assemblies. The tail lamps, too, have a similar design. The iX include frameless doors, fixed B-pillars, a fixed clamshell-style bonnet and a tapered glasshouse. It comes with up to 22-inch aerodynamically optimised rims. Also Read - Planning to buy a car soon? Here's why it's sensible to wait for an EV

BMW iX xDrive 40 comes with 326hp of power and 630Nm of peak torque. It has a driving range of up to 414km and can reach 0-100 kmph within 6.1 seconds. Coming to the iX xDrive 50 comes with 523hp of power paired with 765Nm of peak torque. This variant supports a driving range of up to 611km and can reach from 0-100 kmph within 4.6 seconds. Also Read - Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000: Check all details

Both the variants feature a dual electric motor set-up with one motor on each axle, which effectively makes the car an all-wheel drive. However, you can shift to a rear-wheel-drive set-up for more efficiency.

The car comes with a hexagonal steering wheel along with a massive curved display that doubles up as an instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The iX has a boot capacity of 650 litres.

The xDrive 40 comes with a 71kWh battery pack, whereas the xDrive 50 variant comes with a 105.2 kWh battery pack. The car supports DC fast charging at up to 195kW, which according to the company can charge the EV from 10 percent to 80 per cent in 35 minutes for the xDrive 50 variant. Whereas, the iX xDrive 40 will only take 31 minutes to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent.

BMW iX 11kW AC wallbox fast charger can completely charge the EV from 0 in less than 11 hours for the xDrive 50 variant, while xDrive 40 version takes about 7.5 hours.

  Published Date: November 28, 2021 3:34 PM IST

