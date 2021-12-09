BMW iX EV scores perfect 5 in Euro NCAP crash test ahead of India launch

BMW iX is coming to India as early as next week and just in time for the launch, the car has received its safety rating. Buyers waiting eagerly for the electric vehicle have good news as the the BMW iX managed to score a perfect five in the Euro NCAP safety assessment. The car managed to score well in both occupant protection and its advanced driver assistance systems. Also Read - All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture

The BMW iX achieved five-star ratings in all test categories of the Euro NCAP crash test. During the adult occupant protection test, BMW used a new interactive airbag between the driver and front passenger seats for added protection in the event of a side collision. Child safety in the rear of the BMW iX was also given the highest possible score for both frontal and side collisions. Also Read - Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

The body structure of the BMW iX combines an aluminium spaceframe concept with a carbon cage for the passenger compartment. Particularly torsion-resistant components made of carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) are used in the roof, side and rear sections of the BMW iX. Also Read - MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

“The BMW iX sets new standards in sustainability, and its top rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP underlines the vehicle’s comprehensive sustainability concept,” says Dominik Schuster, Head of Vehicle Safety BMW. “The extremely stable body structure and the extended range of restraint systems ensure an outstanding level of occupant protection. In addition, the BMW iX scores highly both in the test programme and in everyday driving with innovative driver assistance systems that significantly reduce the risk of accidents in a wide array of situations.”

Among other features, the BMW iX has a front collision warning system with brake intervention that can detect pedestrians and cyclists as well as vehicles. In addition, the automatic emergency braking system now also reacts in turning situations, helping to minimise the risk to pedestrians when turning and the risk of collision with oncoming traffic when turning left.

For the safety of pedestrians, the BMW iX features an active bonnet, which is raised by means of a pyrotechnical triggering mechanism as soon as the data collected by sensors indicate a corresponding collision. This creates a deformation zone that prevents direct impact between the pedestrian or cyclist and hard components in the engine compartment.

Other standard features of the BMW iX include an attention assistant, lane departure warning and speed limit recognition, all of which scored positively in the Euro NCAP crash test. The Driving Assistant Professional package is offered as an option, which also includes steering and lane guidance assistance.