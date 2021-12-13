comscore BMW iX electric SUV launched in India with driving range of 425 km
News

BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India with 425 km driving range

Electric Vehicle

The BMW iX xDrive40 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres/hour in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp

BMWiX

The new BMW iX with a range of 425 km

BMW has launched the all-new electric vehicle iX in India. This is the German manufacturer’s first fully electric car for the market. The electric SUV is the brand’s “technology flagship” across the globe. It is also the first BMW without any numerals in its designation. The company is bringing the less powered BMW iX xDrive40 in India. Also Read - Musk believes Tesla's 5-feet 8-inch Bot can help humans with one big issue

The new e-SUV BMW iX is available in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey colours. Optionally, it will be available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish. Also Read - These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

The BMW iX xDrive40 has been priced at Rs 1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the car will begin from April 2022. The new SUV can be booked at BMW dealerships across the country as well as via shop.bmw.in. Also Read - BMW iX electric SUV to be launched in India next week: View pics

Performance

The new BMW iX gets the company’s fifth generation eDrive technology, an integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by two electric motors (for front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics.

The BMW iX xDrive40 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres/hour in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp. It uses an all-wheel drive to respond and distribute the torque between the front and rear wheels to suit the driving situation and road surface.

In order to achieve the range and acceleration, the iX uses two high-voltage batteries integrated in the floor. These batteries have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and the company claims it can provide a range of up to 425 kilometres.

Technology

BMW likes using the term ‘Shy Tech’ for the new BMW iX. Shy because the tech has been integrated in various parts of the car without it being completely visible. The aim was to build tech that is out of sight with exterior and interior features and that only become visible when actually in use.

The BMW kidney grille comes with sensors, camera and radar tech, proximity sensors in body edging. The door handles have unique flush design. And the front logo doubles as a lid for washer fluid. The rear logo has an integrated rear-facing camera and the seats have integrated speakers.

Interiors

The first thing that you will notice on the dashboard is the single-piece BMW Curved Glass Display angled towards the driver. The glass panel houses a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display.

The car supports wireless charging for mobile phones as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car gets a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 18 speakers. BMW iX also gets Parking Assistant Plus with a surround view camera that makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides support in reversing out of a parking spot or narrow driveways. It records the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

It gets race car inspired hexagonal steering wheel. The car gets multi-functional seats with integral head restraints and massage function, bespoke leather upholstery. The BMW iX also offers ambient lighting and a luggage capacity of up to 1,750 litres with 40/20/40 split. With all seats up, the car offers around 500 litres of boot space.

Charging

Using a 150 kW DC Charger, the BMW iX can provide 80% of charge in 31 min. It translates to a range of 95 kms in 10 min. A 50 kW DC Charger provides 80% charge in 73 min. For 100 kms of range it needs a charge of 21 min. With a 11 kW AC Charger a 100% charge takes about 7 hrs. For a range of 100 kms the car will need to be plugged in for 2.5 hrs.

As an introductory offer, the BMW IX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger. It can be integrated at home to enable charging up to 11kW.

BMW Group India aims to build a fast charger network with the use of its BMW dealerships in 35 cities across India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 13, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak
Mobiles
Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak
Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra design revealed: Check specs, design, price, more details

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra design revealed: Check specs, design, price, more details

iPhone SE 3 launch sooner than expected: Check rumoured release date, features

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch sooner than expected: Check rumoured release date, features

Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022

News

Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022

Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

News

Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price

Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra design revealed: Check specs, design, price, more details

Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022

Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India
Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company

News

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company
These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report
This Hyundai EV might soon come to India and it has a driving range of 487 km

Electric Vehicle

This Hyundai EV might soon come to India and it has a driving range of 487 km

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord 2 CE के फीचर्स हुए लीक, इतने रुपये हो सकती है कीमत

Garena Free Fire में आपने नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा सुपर रेयर बैकपैक, जानें क्या है इसमें खास

Infinix Note 11 और Note 11S फोन 50MP कैमरे के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रही पेट स्किन और लेजेंडरी बैकपैक, जानिए हासिल करने का तरीका

अब फीचर फोन से भी कर सकेंगे Paytm, PhonePe पेमेंट? RBI ने बताया प्लान

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price
Entertainment
Amazon Prime membership gets costlier from tomorrow: How to get the subscription on old price
Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak

Mobiles

Forget OnePlus 10, full specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 CE leak
Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra design revealed: Check specs, design, price, more details

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra design revealed: Check specs, design, price, more details
Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022

News

Samsung says global chip shortage will continue in 2022
Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

News

Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers