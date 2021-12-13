BMW has launched the all-new electric vehicle iX in India. This is the German manufacturer’s first fully electric car for the market. The electric SUV is the brand’s “technology flagship” across the globe. It is also the first BMW without any numerals in its designation. The company is bringing the less powered BMW iX xDrive40 in India. Also Read - Musk believes Tesla's 5-feet 8-inch Bot can help humans with one big issue

The new e-SUV BMW iX is available in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey colours. Optionally, it will be available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish.

The BMW iX xDrive40 has been priced at Rs 1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom). Deliveries for the car will begin from April 2022. The new SUV can be booked at BMW dealerships across the country as well as via shop.bmw.in.

Performance

The new BMW iX gets the company’s fifth generation eDrive technology, an integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by two electric motors (for front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics.

The BMW iX xDrive40 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres/hour in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp. It uses an all-wheel drive to respond and distribute the torque between the front and rear wheels to suit the driving situation and road surface.

In order to achieve the range and acceleration, the iX uses two high-voltage batteries integrated in the floor. These batteries have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and the company claims it can provide a range of up to 425 kilometres.

Technology

BMW likes using the term ‘Shy Tech’ for the new BMW iX. Shy because the tech has been integrated in various parts of the car without it being completely visible. The aim was to build tech that is out of sight with exterior and interior features and that only become visible when actually in use.

The BMW kidney grille comes with sensors, camera and radar tech, proximity sensors in body edging. The door handles have unique flush design. And the front logo doubles as a lid for washer fluid. The rear logo has an integrated rear-facing camera and the seats have integrated speakers.

Interiors

The first thing that you will notice on the dashboard is the single-piece BMW Curved Glass Display angled towards the driver. The glass panel houses a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display.

The car supports wireless charging for mobile phones as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car gets a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 18 speakers. BMW iX also gets Parking Assistant Plus with a surround view camera that makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides support in reversing out of a parking spot or narrow driveways. It records the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

It gets race car inspired hexagonal steering wheel. The car gets multi-functional seats with integral head restraints and massage function, bespoke leather upholstery. The BMW iX also offers ambient lighting and a luggage capacity of up to 1,750 litres with 40/20/40 split. With all seats up, the car offers around 500 litres of boot space.

Charging

Using a 150 kW DC Charger, the BMW iX can provide 80% of charge in 31 min. It translates to a range of 95 kms in 10 min. A 50 kW DC Charger provides 80% charge in 73 min. For 100 kms of range it needs a charge of 21 min. With a 11 kW AC Charger a 100% charge takes about 7 hrs. For a range of 100 kms the car will need to be plugged in for 2.5 hrs.

As an introductory offer, the BMW IX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger. It can be integrated at home to enable charging up to 11kW.

BMW Group India aims to build a fast charger network with the use of its BMW dealerships in 35 cities across India.