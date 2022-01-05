BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

BMW during its CES 2022 keynote unveiled the iX M60 range-topping variant of its flagship EV. The company claims that the new BMW iX M60 is “the best of three worlds of i, X, and M.” It states that the EV comes with the most powerful powertrain variant of the all-electric SUV, which provides 610 bhp, 455kW and 1,015Nm of torque in Sport mode. Also Read - Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

The company has claimed that the electric car has the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100km per hour in just 3.8 seconds. It also claims that the car can steadily keep on delivering power until it reaches the top speed of 250km per hour, which is 50km per hour faster compared to the iX xDrive50.

BMW iX M60 comes with a dual-motor AWD powertrain with fifth-generation eDrive technology that includes a high-voltage battery that stores 111.5 kWh of energy. Both the electric motors operate on the current-energized synchronous machine principle. The rear motor generates 360 kW of power with a high output density of 2.59 kW/kg. The front motor is a bit toned down as it generates up to 190 kW of power and has an output density of 1.96 kW/kg.

BMW during its CES 2022 presentation stated that the EV will come with a maximum driving range of up to 566km with a combined power consumption of 21.4–19.8 kWh/km. The Combined Charging Unit has been designed by the company for flexible charging up to 11 kW AC or up to 200 kW for DC.

With the help of DC charging, the company claims that the battery can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent within 35 minutes, with every 10 minutes of DC fast-charging adding 150km.

Other features of the iX M60 include a specifically tuned dual-axle suspension with automatic level control, carbon fibre reinforced plastic components in the roof, side, and rear sections, a sports brake system, and other visual tweaks.

BMW iX M60 will be made available globally in June 2022.