BMW has finally launched the electric MINI Cooper in India. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was sold out way before the official launch. It will be sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU). MINI India will be delivering the cars to the pre-launch customers from March 2022. The company has announced that the bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March 2022. Also Read - Volkswagen small electric car with 16-month waiting hits the market again

The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE has been priced at Rs 47,20,000 (ex-showroom). The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE comes with a Smart Wallbox charger with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation. The battery is covered by a warranty valid for 8 years or up to 1,00,000 kilometers. The car owners will have access to fast chargers placed at BMW Group Dealer Network in over 30 cities across India. Also Read - Ford electric cars coming to India? What we know so far

The MINI Electric produces 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. BMW claims that the electric MINI can go from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered using a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and offers a driving range of up to 270 km. Also Read - Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

MINI Cooper SE Charging Speed:

– 50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 36 mins.

– 11 kW AC Charger – 80% in 2 hours 30 minutes.

– 2.3 kW AC Charger– 80% in 9 hours 43 minutes

MINI Cooper SE Colours

The Mini Electric car gets 17-inch Electric Power Spoke asymmetrical alloy wheels outlined in yellow. The car is available in four exterior colours – White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

MINI Cooper SE Interior

The interior comes with sports seats with Cloth/Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl/ Carbon Black. The steering wheel is covered using Nappa Leather. The car gets a 5-inch digital Multifunction Instrument Display. It is paired with an 8.8-Inch infotainment display. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated into the circular control unit.

MINI Cooper SE Features

The Mini Electric gets Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Apple CarPlay and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera and Tyre Pressure Monitor.

MINI Cooper SE Safety

In terms of safety, the car gets standard equipment such as front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “10 years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment. In line with our ‘Digital First’ strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop and was completely sold out during the pre-launch booking phase itself. The MINI 3-Door

Cooper SE combines MINI’s inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. It paves the way into the future of MINI as an E-brand (E-lectric E-commerce E-xperience). The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE will play a significant role in inspiring creative individuals and trendsetters to drive the silent

revolution.”