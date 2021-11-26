comscore BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days
News

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Electric Vehicle

The most immediate launch, the BMW iX will become the company's technology flagship

BMW iX

The BMW iX will be the first fully electric car from the German manufacturer to launch in India

BMW is stepping up their EV game with the launch of three new electric vehicles in the next six months. The company had committed to launch 25 products this year in order to get a better hold in the Indian market. Now, the German luxury brand is expected to aggressively compete in the luxury EV segment, which has lately been witnessing some big launches. Brands such Audi, Porsche, Mercedes and Jaguar have already introduced their fully-electric options in the Indian market. Also Read - Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025: Here's what you should expect

“We’ve already done that and that is giving us a lot of results because our growth is very solid in the first ten months. We are taking the product offensive to the next level and this whole offensive is aimed at pure electric mobility,” BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told PTI. Also Read - Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live: What is so special about this new luxury EV?

Also Read - Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, here's why

He further said, “So in the next 180 days, you will see BMW launching three fully electric products in India.”

He also provided the launch timeline of the three EVs that will be launched in 180 days. Pawah said, “In 30 days time we will launch the BMW iX, which is a fully-electric SUV. In 90 days time we will launch the MINI electric and in 180 days time we will launch our first sedan electric, which is the i4.”

The most immediate launch, the BMW iX will become the company’s technology flagship, according to Pawah. Taking the sustainability aspect further, BMW iX will use either natural materials or recycled materials and will be produced with 100 percent “green electricity” and use zero rare earth metals and zero raw materials from deep sea mining.

In terms of powertrain, the iX will be powered by two electric motors for front and rear axles and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

Pawah explained why he thinks the product will be successful in India. He said, “We always promise that whatever global products are available, we’ll bring them to India, especially in the electric space. I think our customers, especially in the premium segment, require the latest and greatest products available.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 9:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report
Mobiles
Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report
Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

News

Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

Apple might launch an AR headset next year

News

Apple might launch an AR headset next year

Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

News

Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December

Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 based on Android 12 in December

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

Apple might launch an AR headset next year

Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Electric Vehicle

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days
Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025

Electric Vehicle

Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025
Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Electric Vehicle

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live
Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

Electric Vehicle

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
Vazirani Ekonk showcased, becomes fastest made-in-India car to reach 0-100kmph in 2.54 seconds

Electric Vehicle

Vazirani Ekonk showcased, becomes fastest made-in-India car to reach 0-100kmph in 2.54 seconds

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Tricks: किसी भी फोटो को WhatsApp Stickers में बदलना है बहुत आसान, जानें तरीका

Free Fire Upcoming Season: अगले महीने Elite Pass में मिलेंगे ये 5 धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें पाने का तरीका

Realme, Redmi और Samsung के इन फोन्स पर मिल रही धांसू Deals, जल्द उठाएं ऑफर्स का लाभ

फ्री फायर में आने वाले लेटेस्ट और सबसे अच्छे इमोट की लिस्ट, जानें नाम और डिटेल

BGMI Series के फॉर्मेट और शेड्यूल का हुआ ऐलान, 1 करोड़ रुपये का होगा ग्रैंड प्राइज पूल

Latest Videos

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece
How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices
WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

News

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days
Electric Vehicle
BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days
Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Mobiles

Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report
Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch

News

Motorola Moto Tab G70 appears on BIS, indicates imminent launch
Apple might launch an AR headset next year

News

Apple might launch an AR headset next year
Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

News

Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers