BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

The BMW iX will be the first fully electric car from the German manufacturer to launch in India

BMW is stepping up their EV game with the launch of three new electric vehicles in the next six months. The company had committed to launch 25 products this year in order to get a better hold in the Indian market. Now, the German luxury brand is expected to aggressively compete in the luxury EV segment, which has lately been witnessing some big launches. Brands such Audi, Porsche, Mercedes and Jaguar have already introduced their fully-electric options in the Indian market. Also Read - Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025: Here's what you should expect

“We’ve already done that and that is giving us a lot of results because our growth is very solid in the first ten months. We are taking the product offensive to the next level and this whole offensive is aimed at pure electric mobility,” BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told PTI. Also Read - Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live: What is so special about this new luxury EV?

He further said, “So in the next 180 days, you will see BMW launching three fully electric products in India.”

He also provided the launch timeline of the three EVs that will be launched in 180 days. Pawah said, “In 30 days time we will launch the BMW iX, which is a fully-electric SUV. In 90 days time we will launch the MINI electric and in 180 days time we will launch our first sedan electric, which is the i4.”

The most immediate launch, the BMW iX will become the company’s technology flagship, according to Pawah. Taking the sustainability aspect further, BMW iX will use either natural materials or recycled materials and will be produced with 100 percent “green electricity” and use zero rare earth metals and zero raw materials from deep sea mining.

In terms of powertrain, the iX will be powered by two electric motors for front and rear axles and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

Pawah explained why he thinks the product will be successful in India. He said, “We always promise that whatever global products are available, we’ll bring them to India, especially in the electric space. I think our customers, especially in the premium segment, require the latest and greatest products available.”