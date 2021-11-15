Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Coimbatore-based Boom Motors looks to take on Ola Electric, with the launch of its first electric bike, Corbett 14. Just like Ola S1, the Boom Corbett has also been made available in two models Corbett 14 and Corbett 14-EX. The electric bike features a 2.3kWh battery in the base variant. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the new Boom Corbett. Also Read - Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more

Boom Corbett: Price in India

Boom Corbett 14 is priced at Rs 89,999 ex-showroom and the Corbett 14-EX is priced at Rs 1,24,999 ex-showroom. The company is currently accepting pre-bookings for both the Boom Corbett electric bikes in India at an initial token amount of Rs 499.

For initial buyers, the company is also offering an introductory discount of Rs 3,000 on the Corbett 14 and Rs 5,000 for the Corbett 14-EX. Deliveries for both electric bikes will commence in January, 2022. Apart from the introductory discount, the company is also offering a 5-year warranty on the battery, and a 7-year warranty on the chassis.

Boom Corbett 14 and Boom Corbett 14-EX

Boom Corbett 14 comes with a 2.3kWh battery and the EX model comes with a 4.6kWh battery. The vanilla variant comes with a claimed range of up to 100km and the EX model comes with a range of up to 200km on a single charge. The electric bike comes with a claimed top speed of 75kmph and supports 200kg of loading capacity.

The electric bike is built on an exo-skeletal double-cradle chassis made of high-tensile steel. It comes with a LED headlamp, 30 litres of under-seat storage, and a tracking app. The app will also inform you about the number of trees you saved, petrol consumption you’ve saved, CO2 emission reduced. Apart from these tidbits, the app will also come with accident/theft detection, parental mode and a speed indicator.

Boom Motors claims that the Corbett 14 can be fully charged within 2.5 hours with a fast charger and within 4 hours on a standard charger.