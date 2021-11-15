comscore Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric
News

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 comes with a claimed range of up to 200km on a single charge and has a top speed of 75kmph. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Boom Corbett

Coimbatore-based Boom Motors looks to take on Ola Electric, with the launch of its first electric bike, Corbett 14. Just like Ola S1, the Boom Corbett has also been made available in two models Corbett 14 and Corbett 14-EX. The electric bike features a 2.3kWh battery in the base variant. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the new Boom Corbett. Also Read - Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more

Boom Corbett: Price in India

Boom Corbett 14 is priced at Rs 89,999 ex-showroom and the Corbett 14-EX is priced at Rs 1,24,999 ex-showroom. The company is currently accepting pre-bookings for both the Boom Corbett electric bikes in India at an initial token amount of Rs 499. Also Read - Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, here's why

For initial buyers, the company is also offering an introductory discount of Rs 3,000 on the Corbett 14 and Rs 5,000 for the Corbett 14-EX. Deliveries for both electric bikes will commence in January, 2022. Apart from the introductory discount, the company is also offering a 5-year warranty on the battery, and a 7-year warranty on the chassis. Also Read - Komaki Electric announces launch date for India's first electric cruiser bike: Here's what you need to know

Boom Corbett 14 and Boom Corbett 14-EX

Boom Corbett 14 comes with a 2.3kWh battery and the EX model comes with a 4.6kWh battery. The vanilla variant comes with a claimed range of up to 100km and the EX model comes with a range of up to 200km on a single charge. The electric bike comes with a claimed top speed of 75kmph and supports 200kg of loading capacity.

The electric bike is built on an exo-skeletal double-cradle chassis made of high-tensile steel. It comes with a LED headlamp, 30 litres of under-seat storage, and a tracking app. The app will also inform you about the number of trees you saved, petrol consumption you’ve saved, CO2 emission reduced. Apart from these tidbits, the app will also come with accident/theft detection, parental mode and a speed indicator.

Boom Motors claims that the Corbett 14 can be fully charged within 2.5 hours with a fast charger and within 4 hours on a standard charger.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 5:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Mobiles
Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Telecom

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric
Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride
Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

Electric Vehicle

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
Komaki Electric announces launch date for India's first electric cruiser bike

Electric Vehicle

Komaki Electric announces launch date for India's first electric cruiser bike

हिंदी समाचार

भारत ने बनाया Free Fire को दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला मोबाइल गेम

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 12GB RAM, 50MP कैमरे समेत धांसू फीचर्स

ओप्पो फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट लीक, सैमसंग के फोल्डेबल फोन से होगी कड़ी टक्कर

फ्री फायर में पसंद है क्लोज-रेंज फाइट? ये हैं आपके लिए बेस्ट MP40 गन स्किन्स

फ्री फायर के पांच सबसे धांसू गन्स की लिस्ट, चुन-चुन कर करते हैं दुश्मनों का सफाया

Latest Videos

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck
News
Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck
Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Mobiles

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery
Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric
List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Telecom

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers