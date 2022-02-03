comscore Bounce announces over 10 lakh battery swaps made for EVs
News

Electric Vehicle

Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter was unveiled in December and it comes with a ‘Battery as a service’ option.

Bounce Battery Swapping

Bounce has made registered more than 10 lakh battery swaps. The announcement comes just days after the govt announced a new battery swapping policy. Bounce claims to be the first Indian energy infrastructure company to achieve the threshold. Bounce is one of the very few companies that sell electric scooters with swappable batteries. Also Read - Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

The Bounce Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. Here, Infinity battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can swap with their depleted batteries. This method of getting to a full charge will help customers cut down waiting time substantially. This charging method aims at eradicating the range anxiety in EV owners. Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Bounce, in a statement, announced that it is amplifying its battery-swapping network for the recently launched electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1. The scooter was unveiled in December. It comes with ‘Battery as a service’ option. Under this option, the user will be able to buy the scooter without a battery. The battery can be used under a subscription model. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “We are glad to announce that our battery swapping network has achieved over Ten Lakh swaps and the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s announcement ties in with our vision that clean, affordable mobility is a fundamental right.”

He further added, “This is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce Infinity. Government and policymakers have recognised battery swapping and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) as the most effective solution to accelerate EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety. Bounce Infinity has pioneered and revolutionized the battery swapping scenario and efficiently created India’s largest swappable battery infrastructure”. Our distributed network approach has diverse advantages for consumers, ranging from cost-effective viability to proximity of accessing fully charged batteries every time. Pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure, for instance, in space-constrained urban areas, can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale.”

  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Related Topics

Related Stories

Electric Vehicle

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Features

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs
Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Features

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy
Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?
Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Electric Vehicle

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Best Sellers