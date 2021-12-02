Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Bangalore based Bounce just launched its first electric scooter in India, dubbed Bounce Infinity E1. The electric scooter features a swappable battery, tubular frame, hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Apart from the scooter, the company also announced that it is building a network of swapping stations where customers will be able to swap the battery once it discharges. Also Read - Tesla Cyberquad for kids launched: The electric ATV has a top speed of 16 kmph

Bounce Infinity E1: Price in India

Bounce Infinity E1 is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom). However, with certain state subsidies provided by state governments, the electric scooter can be purchased for much less. In Rajasthan, the scooter will be available at Rs 72,999, in Maharashtra at Rs 69,999, in Delhi and Karnataka for Rs 58,999, and in Gujrat at Rs 59,999.

Also Read - Nissan to invest whopping $18 billion in EV development in next five years

The price of the scooter with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at Rs 45,099 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter will be made available in Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey colour options. The electric scooter is paired with a 3-year/up to 50,000 km warranty.

Interested customers can now pre-book the scooter for a refundable fee of Rs 499. Deliveries will begin from March 2022 via the company’s dealership network and online platform.

Bounce Infinity E1: Specifications

Bounce Infinity E1 comes with a digital speedometer, 12-litre boot space, projector headlights, LED lights, hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It also comes with an app, using which you can track the electric scooter remotely.

The electric motor inside of the EV can produce a max torque of 83Nm, and can deliver a top speed of 65 kmph. The company claims that the electric scooter can do 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds.

It comes with three modes Eco Mode, Power Mode, Drag Mode and a Reverse Mode. The Drag Mode lets users drag the scooter along at walking speed. The Reverse Mode allows users to move the scooter backwards.

The 48V 39 AH rated battery comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. The claims that the electric scooter comes with a range of 85 km and will require up to 5 hours to charge from zero to 100 percent. The removable battery can be removed from the scooter and charged at home or office.

“I strongly believe in the potential of electric vehicles in India – it is with this vision that we launched our in-house EV mobility solutions in June 2019. Today, we are building on our success, and to facilitate faster adoption of EVs, Bounce has taken a step ahead to develop the Infinity E1. We are committed to taking on all challenges to make India a leading EV adopter globally,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce.