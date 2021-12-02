comscore Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
News

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Electric Vehicle

Bounce Infinity E1 comes with a digital speedometer, 12-litre boot space, projector headlights, LED lights, hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

bounce-infinity-e1

(Image: Bounce)

Bangalore based Bounce just launched its first electric scooter in India, dubbed Bounce Infinity E1. The electric scooter features a swappable battery, tubular frame, hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Apart from the scooter, the company also announced that it is building a network of swapping stations where customers will be able to swap the battery once it discharges. Also Read - Tesla Cyberquad for kids launched: The electric ATV has a top speed of 16 kmph

Bounce Infinity E1: Price in India

Bounce Infinity E1 is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom). However, with certain state subsidies provided by state governments, the electric scooter can be purchased for much less. In Rajasthan, the scooter will be available at Rs 72,999, in Maharashtra at Rs 69,999, in Delhi and Karnataka for Rs 58,999, and in Gujrat at Rs 59,999. Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

Also Read - Nissan to invest whopping $18 billion in EV development in next five years

To cast your vote for other categories click here

The price of the scooter with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at Rs 45,099 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter will be made available in Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey colour options. The electric scooter is paired with a 3-year/up to 50,000 km warranty.

Interested customers can now pre-book the scooter for a refundable fee of Rs 499. Deliveries will begin from March 2022 via the company’s dealership network and online platform.

Bounce Infinity E1: Specifications

Bounce Infinity E1 comes with a digital speedometer, 12-litre boot space, projector headlights, LED lights, hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It also comes with an app, using which you can track the electric scooter remotely.

The electric motor inside of the EV can produce a max torque of 83Nm, and can deliver a top speed of 65 kmph. The company claims that the electric scooter can do 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds.

It comes with three modes Eco Mode, Power Mode, Drag Mode and a Reverse Mode. The Drag Mode lets users drag the scooter along at walking speed. The Reverse Mode allows users to move the scooter backwards.

The 48V 39 AH rated battery comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. The claims that the electric scooter comes with a range of 85 km and will require up to 5 hours to charge from zero to 100 percent. The removable battery can be removed from the scooter and charged at home or office.

“I strongly believe in the potential of electric vehicles in India – it is with this vision that we launched our in-house EV mobility solutions in June 2019. Today, we are building on our success, and to facilitate faster adoption of EVs, Bounce has taken a step ahead to develop the Infinity E1. We are committed to taking on all challenges to make India a leading EV adopter globally,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 8:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
Electric Vehicle
Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Photo Gallery

Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Photo Gallery

Your smartphone battery can blast if you do this

Apple might add this iPhone model to its Vintage Products list

Mobiles

Apple might add this iPhone model to its Vintage Products list

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Features

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar

Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Electric Vehicle

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
Tesla Cyberquad for kids launched: The electric ATV has a top speed of 16 kmph

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Cyberquad for kids launched: The electric ATV has a top speed of 16 kmph
Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

News

Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here
Nissan to invest $18 billion in EVs over next 5 years

Electric Vehicle

Nissan to invest $18 billion in EVs over next 5 years
Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

Electric Vehicle

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

हिंदी समाचार

ये हैं साल 2021 में ऐप स्टोर के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स

Garena Free Fire में इस साल आए हैं 7 नए पेट्स, जानें सभी की स्किल और खासियत

टेस्ला ने पेश किया बच्चों के लिए Cyberquad ATV, साइबरट्रक जैसी है डिजाइन

[100% Working] फ्री फायर के इन रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

वीवो ला रहा108MP बैक और 50MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar
News
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar
Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why

News

Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why
Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1

Electric Vehicle

Bounce Infinity E1 with removable battery launched in India, price lower than Ola S1
Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Features

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?
WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers