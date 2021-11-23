comscore Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500
Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch set for December 2, pre-bookings under Rs 500

Bounce claims that it will offer a first-of-its-kind option in the 'domestic EV space,' in which a prospective buyer will be able to get the e-scooter without the battery at an affordable price tag.

Bounce, the homegrown EV maker is set to bring its very first electric scooter- Bounce Infinity in India. The new electric vehicle will be launched in the country on December 2 and pre-bookings will commence on the same day. Prospective consumers can book the new Bounce EV for just Rs 499. Also Read - Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

Bounce Infinity: Delivery schedule, key highlights

While the pre-booking begins on the first week of December, the deliveries for the Bounce electric scooter will start next year. As for the highlights, Bounce claims that it will offer a first-of-its-kind option in the ‘domestic EV space,’ in which a prospective buyer will be able to get the e-scooter without the battery at an affordable price tag. Instead, they can opt for Bounce’s extensive battery-swapping network to be on the move. The ‘Battery as a service’ option is expected to make the scooter at least 40 percent affordable against the ‘purchase of the battery equipped vehicle.’ Also Read - Ola expands S1, S1 Pro test drives to new cities. Check if yours is in the list

Although, customers will have the option of the scooter along with the battery pack like any other electric scooter. This will consist of a smart detachable Li-ion battery, which can be charged as per convenience. Also Read - Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

While the company claimed the scooter to be a ‘Made in India’ product, and about the battery service option, it didn’t shed any light on the core aspects of the new Bounce Infinity electric scooter.

The Bangalore-based EV startup has acquired a 100 percent stake in 22Motors, another Indian startup, in a deal that is valued at about US$7 million. As part of the deal, Bounce has acquired 22Motors’ manufacturing facility at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and intellectual property. The plant has a capacity of manufacturing 1,80,000 scooters per year. The domestic EV maker plans to expand its facility by setting another plant in Southern India. That said, the company has neither any details on the specs nor the price of the new Bounce Infinity, however, if it plans to set an aggressive price to compete with the rivals, then the Bounce scooter might compete against the like of Ola S1.

  Published Date: November 23, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Best Sellers