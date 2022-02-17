comscore BPCL launches EV fast-charging stations at every 100 km on key national highway
News

BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway: Check details

Electric Vehicle

The 10 CCS-2 EV fast-charging stations located at the BPCL fuel stations on the national highway will be located each at a distance of approx 100 kms

EV Charging

EV charging station Image: Danny Dcruze

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched a new EV fast-charging corridor.  This new setup has been introduced on the Chennai – Trichy – Madurai highway. Under this corridor, BPCL has rolled out CCS-2 DC Fast chargers at 10 of its fuel stations along the 900 km route on both sides of the highway. BPCL aims to convert 7,000 conventional retail outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fuelling options with EV charging being one. Also Read - Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Bharat Petroleum has planned to provide CCS-2 Electric Vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at its fuel stations at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country. This is aimed at reducing range anxiety for EV owners running inter-city routes on electric vehicles. The first phase launch on Chennai – Trichy – Madurai highway will be followed up by routes that have high existing motorist traffic. Also Read - Indian EV company Battery Smart achieves milestone of 10 lakh battery swaps

The 10 CCS-2 EV fast-charging stations located at the BPCL fuel stations on the Chennai – Trichy – Madurai national highway will be located each at a distance of approx 100 kms. Also Read - Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

Speaking at the launch at its state of the art fuel station at Meenambakkam in Chennai, P.S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL said “Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in providing convenience oriented solutions and experiences to its customers across segments. Our Pure for Sure promise which is the bedrock of all our solutions, is built on a bunch of customer enablement processes that bring trust, transparency and convenience to the fore at all touch points.

The Bharat Petroleum fuel stations will offer secure parking while charging, free digital air facility, 24-hour operations and more. Select fuel stations will also offer Nitrogen-filling facility. The petrol pump will also feature brand outlets such as McDonald’s, A2B, Cube Stop, Café Coffee Day, and other regional players. Bharat Petroleum has also planned to roll out its chain of In & Out convenience stores at some of the fuel stations on highways.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 7:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999
BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway

Electric Vehicle

BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway

How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

How To

How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Gaming

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Electric Vehicle

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway

Electric Vehicle

BPCL introduces EV fast-charging corridor on major Indian highway
Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Electric Vehicle

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline
Battery Smart achieves 10 lakh battery swaps in India

Electric Vehicle

Battery Smart achieves 10 lakh battery swaps in India
Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant

Electric Vehicle

Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant
MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

Electric Vehicle

MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus TV Y1S Series भारत में हुए लॉन्च, कीमत से फीचर्स तक जानें सब कुछ

Garena Free Fire बैन के बाद क्या है प्लेयर्स के लिए आगे की राह?

Twitter के Tips फीचर के लिए अब Paytm से कर पाएंगे पेमेंट, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Free Fire MAX में कैसे इस्तेमाल करने हैं Redeem Codes, 5 आसान स्टेप्स में जानें तरीका

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai
Electric Vehicle
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W fast charging, 90Hz display launched starting at Rs 23,999
How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

How To

How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps
Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Gaming

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts
Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Electric Vehicle

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers