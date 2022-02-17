Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched a new EV fast-charging corridor. This new setup has been introduced on the Chennai – Trichy – Madurai highway. Under this corridor, BPCL has rolled out CCS-2 DC Fast chargers at 10 of its fuel stations along the 900 km route on both sides of the highway. BPCL aims to convert 7,000 conventional retail outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fuelling options with EV charging being one. Also Read - Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Bharat Petroleum has planned to provide CCS-2 Electric Vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at its fuel stations at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country. This is aimed at reducing range anxiety for EV owners running inter-city routes on electric vehicles. The first phase launch on Chennai – Trichy – Madurai highway will be followed up by routes that have high existing motorist traffic.

The 10 CCS-2 EV fast-charging stations located at the BPCL fuel stations on the Chennai – Trichy – Madurai national highway will be located each at a distance of approx 100 kms.

Speaking at the launch at its state of the art fuel station at Meenambakkam in Chennai, P.S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL said “Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in providing convenience oriented solutions and experiences to its customers across segments. Our Pure for Sure promise which is the bedrock of all our solutions, is built on a bunch of customer enablement processes that bring trust, transparency and convenience to the fore at all touch points.

The Bharat Petroleum fuel stations will offer secure parking while charging, free digital air facility, 24-hour operations and more. Select fuel stations will also offer Nitrogen-filling facility. The petrol pump will also feature brand outlets such as McDonald’s, A2B, Cube Stop, Café Coffee Day, and other regional players. Bharat Petroleum has also planned to roll out its chain of In & Out convenience stores at some of the fuel stations on highways.