Canopus is a joint venture of SRAM & MRAM and ATD Group which will focus on producing electric scooters. The Indian brand will be headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The group has announced that it will be investing to around Rs 100 crore in the EV segment in a phased manner. Currently, the Prototypes of the EVs are ready and the company is in the process of appointing the dealer network across India. The vehicles are expected to be available in the market by March 2022.

The company claims that the new scooters will be able to provide a running cost as low as 20 paisa per km. Furthermore, Canopus will provide financing from ATD FINANCE, an ATD Group company, across India.

Four New Scooters

Canopus will be launching four new electric scooter models in India. The new models are Aurora, Scarlett, Colette and Valeria. The electric scooter company claims that the new products will integrate patented German and Korean technologies like CAMIVT for transmission, FOC technology for controller. They will also house a tailor-made motor which the company claims has a highly efficient energy conservation system.

The company has announced tie ups with various technical institutions for consultancy. The R&D centre of Canopus has been established at Ahmedabad and the company is planning to setup its production in Rajasthan. Canopus has announced that from April 2022, the company will start producing the scooters which would be 99% indigenous.

Canopus scooters will use IoT-based telematics for better data on the EVs. It will also feature smart TFT dashboard and mobile App which will display information like driving behaviour of the driver, battery status, riding modes and more. Canopus Scooters will also have features like geofencing, GPS tracking, SOS feature aimed for females riders, Roadside Assistance, etc.

Battery and Charging

The charging time of the battery on the new electric scooters will be 4-5 hrs. However, the company claims that this tech will be upgraded to provide 80% charge in just 30 minutes. It also comes equipped with the option of replacing or swapping the battery. On the other hand, the charging station availability will be indicated on the official app. The company claims that Korean wind power technology will be used to increase the energy efficiency of batteries and hence increase the overall range.

Speaking on the development, Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani of SRAM & MRAM Group, said, “It’s very important to keep moving with the time and innovate yourself. This launch of E-scooters is an effort in creating a greener world with the deployment of new-age technology. With this launch, we are sure of advancing into this new segment very successfully and helping a huge population to adopt this new technology. The tie-up will provide a portfolio of varied solutions that would help the Electric vehicle segment in the existing market with comprehensive customer-centricity.”

Speaking on the launch, Manoranjan Mohanty, ATD Group quoted, “With the advent into EV segment, we are hopeful to fill in the gap by producing a large number of EVs with economical pricing. With these EVs, people from rural to urban geography, everybody will be benefited. While endorsing the Make in India initiative, we will be able to create a large number of employment opportunities, while producing the best bikes and scooters. Besides, the group will also be offering a gamut of services like physical and technological infrastructure, charging stations, etc.”

“Canopus is here to make a difference while catering to an everyday commuter like a college-going student, a person who is commuting for mare 20-25 Kms, delivery companies, people facing the ire of car parking. The community will be largely benefited by our home-grown EVs. The group would be engaging private garage owners and roadside mechanics to re-skill them so that they can service electric scooters. To enable our re-skilling programme, we would set up centre of excellence to train road-side mechanics and re-skill them to handle electric vehicles. This will help us in ensuring the highest quality and standardised after-sales support and service to Canopus Owners.” quoted, Shailesh Anandani, ATD Group.