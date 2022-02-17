comscore Canopus to launch four electric scooters in India with charging speed of 80 percent in 30 minutes
News

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Electric Vehicle

Canopus will be investing around Rs 100 crore in the EV segment in a phased manner

Canopus Valeria Electric Scooter

Canopus is a joint venture of SRAM & MRAM and ATD Group which will focus on producing electric scooters. The Indian brand will be headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The group has announced that it will be investing to around Rs 100 crore in the EV segment in a phased manner. Currently, the Prototypes of the EVs are ready and the company is in the process of appointing the dealer network across India. The vehicles are expected to be available in the market by March 2022. Also Read - Indian EV company Battery Smart achieves milestone of 10 lakh battery swaps

The company claims that the new scooters will be able to provide a running cost as low as 20 paisa per km. Furthermore, Canopus will provide financing from ATD FINANCE, an ATD Group company, across India. Also Read - Best selling electric scooter brands in India

Four New Scooters

Canopus will be launching four new electric scooter models in India. The new models are Aurora, Scarlett, Colette and Valeria. The electric scooter company claims that the new products will integrate patented German and Korean technologies like CAMIVT for transmission, FOC technology for controller. They will also house a tailor-made motor which the company claims has a highly efficient energy conservation system. Also Read - Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

The company has announced tie ups with various technical institutions for consultancy. The R&D centre of Canopus has been established at Ahmedabad and the company is planning to setup its production in Rajasthan. Canopus has announced that from April 2022, the company will start producing the scooters which would be 99% indigenous.

Canopus scooters will use IoT-based telematics for better data on the EVs. It will also feature smart TFT dashboard and mobile App which will display information like driving behaviour of the driver, battery status, riding modes and more. Canopus Scooters will also have features like geofencing, GPS tracking, SOS feature aimed for females riders, Roadside Assistance, etc.

Battery and Charging

The charging time of the battery on the new electric scooters will be 4-5 hrs.  However, the company claims that this tech will be upgraded to provide 80% charge in just 30 minutes. It also comes equipped with the option of replacing or swapping the battery. On the other hand, the charging station availability will be indicated on the official app. The company claims that Korean wind power technology will be used to increase the energy efficiency of batteries and hence increase the overall range.

Speaking on the development, Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani of SRAM & MRAM Group, said, “It’s very important to keep moving with the time and innovate yourself. This launch of E-scooters is an effort in creating a greener world with the deployment of new-age technology. With this launch, we are sure of advancing into this new segment very successfully and helping a huge population to adopt this new technology. The tie-up will provide a portfolio of varied solutions that would help the Electric vehicle segment in the existing market with comprehensive customer-centricity.”

Speaking on the launch, Manoranjan Mohanty, ATD Group quoted, “With the advent into EV segment, we are hopeful to fill in the gap by producing a large number of EVs with economical pricing. With these EVs, people from rural to urban geography, everybody will be benefited. While endorsing the Make in India initiative, we will be able to create a large number of employment opportunities, while producing the best bikes and scooters. Besides, the group will also be offering a gamut of services like physical and technological infrastructure, charging stations, etc.”

“Canopus is here to make a difference while catering to an everyday commuter like a college-going student, a person who is commuting for mare 20-25 Kms, delivery companies, people facing the ire of car parking. The community will be largely benefited by our home-grown EVs. The group would be engaging private garage owners and roadside mechanics to re-skill them so that they can service electric scooters. To enable our re-skilling programme, we would set up centre of excellence to train road-side mechanics and re-skill them to handle electric vehicles. This will help us in ensuring the highest quality and standardised after-sales support and service to Canopus Owners.” quoted, Shailesh Anandani, ATD Group.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts
Gaming
Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts
Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Electric Vehicle

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Airtel, BSNL beat Jio to add more new subscribers in December

Telecom

Airtel, BSNL beat Jio to add more new subscribers in December

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Electric Vehicle

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline
Battery Smart achieves 10 lakh battery swaps in India

Electric Vehicle

Battery Smart achieves 10 lakh battery swaps in India
Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant

Electric Vehicle

Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant
MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

Electric Vehicle

MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display
Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

Electric Vehicle

Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire बैन के बाद क्या है प्लेयर्स के लिए आगे की राह?

Twitter के Tips फीचर के लिए अब Paytm से कर पाएंगे पेमेंट, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Free Fire MAX में कैसे इस्तेमाल करने हैं Redeem Codes, 5 आसान स्टेप्स में जानें तरीका

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Oppo Find X5 Series की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउन्स, जानें क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

Latest Videos

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts
Gaming
Epic Games crosses milestone of 500 million accounts
Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline

Electric Vehicle

Canopus introduces four new electric scooters in India: Check launch timeline
Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more
Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 SoC: Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 Pro, and more
Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images

Mobiles

Vivo V23e India launch date revealed: Check key specifications, images

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers