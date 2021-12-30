Magenta, an Indian EV company, in collaboration with Central Railways inaugurated public EV charging points along select railway stations. The company inaugurated charging stations around the Parel Railway Station. Over the next two weeks, Magenta has also announced that it will set up EV charging stations around Dadar and Byculla railway stations. Also Read - Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price, but is there any real benefit?

The public charging station will be functional 24×7 initially with streetlamp integrated EV charging stations (chargeGrid Flare) and subsequently with DC Fast chargers. This combination of AC and DC chargers will support 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring which includes an automated payment gateway. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience: From delivery delay to manufacturing damage

The EV company has claimed that it is currently installing 4,500 chargers across 108 cities in India. Also Read - Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can’t afford to ignore this before buying

The government has an initiative of setting up 4,00,000 charging stations by 2026 to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV).

Maxson Lewis, MD & Co-founder of Magenta Group said, “Installing EV chargers at Mumbai Railway Stations is a dream come true for me at a personal level. The adoption of electric Vehicles cannot be said to have taken off, if the common man’s concern of EV charging is not addressed; and what better than making EV charging available at the most synonymous locations for Mumbai’s common man – railway stations.”

Subhash Desai, Hon. Minister of Industry and Mining said, “We are glad to see Magenta with Central Railways pushing ‘green initiatives’ and setting up EV charging stations addressing the lack of the charging infrastructure for EVs to operate smoothly. This initiative will bring relief to people who can charge their EVs at key locations near Railway stations as well.”