comscore Railways partners with EV company to provide charging points at stations
News

Central Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Electric Vehicle

The EV company has claimed that it is currently installing 4,500 chargers across 108 cities in India

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle charging

Magenta, an Indian EV company, in collaboration with Central Railways inaugurated public EV charging points along select railway stations. The company inaugurated charging stations around the Parel Railway Station. Over the next two weeks, Magenta has also announced that it will set up EV charging stations around Dadar and Byculla railway stations. Also Read - Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price, but is there any real benefit?

The public charging station will be functional 24×7 initially with streetlamp integrated EV charging stations (chargeGrid Flare) and subsequently with DC Fast chargers. This combination of AC and DC chargers will support 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring which includes an automated payment gateway. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience: From delivery delay to manufacturing damage

The EV company has claimed that it is currently installing 4,500 chargers across 108 cities in India. Also Read - Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can’t afford to ignore this before buying

The government has an initiative of setting up 4,00,000 charging stations by 2026 to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV).

Maxson Lewis, MD & Co-founder of Magenta Group said, “Installing EV chargers at Mumbai Railway Stations is a dream come true for me at a personal level. The adoption of electric Vehicles cannot be said to have taken off, if the common man’s concern of EV charging is not addressed; and what better than making EV charging available at the most synonymous locations for Mumbai’s common man – railway stations.”

Subhash Desai, Hon. Minister of Industry and Mining said, “We are glad to see Magenta with Central Railways pushing ‘green initiatives’ and setting up EV charging stations addressing the lack of the charging infrastructure for EVs to operate smoothly. This initiative will bring relief to people who can charge their EVs at key locations near Railway stations as well.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 6:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Mobiles
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
OnePlus 10 Pro spotted on the 3C certification website; might support 80W charging

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro spotted on the 3C certification website; might support 80W charging

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Electric Vehicle

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Electric Vehicle

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations
Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price
Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Features

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience
Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can t afford to ignore this before buying

Electric Vehicle

Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can t afford to ignore this before buying
Ola Electric starts laying out Hyper charger network, plans to set up 4000 charging stations

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric starts laying out Hyper charger network, plans to set up 4000 charging stations

हिंदी समाचार

2021 के 5 बेस्ट Free Fire Bundles, इनके कॉस्ट्यूम आपके कैरेक्टर्स को देंगे एक शानदार लुक

कर्मचारी पेंशन स्किम में नॉमिनी अपडेट करने में हो रही है दिक्कत? इस तरह करें फिक्स

Bajaj ऑटो करेगा 300 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश, तैयार होगा नया इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल प्लांट

स्मार्टफोन का स्टोरेज हो गया है फुल? इस तरह आसानी से Google Drive पर अपलोड करें फाइल

Free Fire में 2021 के पांच बेस्ट Character और Pet कॉम्बिनेशन, इनके साथ हर गेम में मिलेगी धांसू जीत

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Mobiles
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Electric Vehicle

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch
Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price
Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

News

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers