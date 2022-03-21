comscore Crayon Envy electric scooter launched in India at Rs 64,000
Crayon Envy scooter has a top speed of 25kmph and does not require a driver's license or registration

Crayon Envy Electric Scooter

Crayon Electric Scooter launched in India

Crayon Motors has launched a new electric scooter called Crayon Envy. The scooter is the second low-speed, electric scooter launched by the company in India. The company claims the scooter has a spacious boot space and a keyless start feature. Also Read - MG might bring this mini electric car that is even smaller than Alto

Crayon Envy Price

The Crayon Envy electric scooter is starts at Rs 64,000 and comes in four colors: white, black, blue, and silver. The company is offering a a 24-month warranty on the motor and controller. The new scooter will be available at over over hundred retail locations across India. Crayon claims the scooter can offer running cost of 14p/ km. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

Crayon Motors claimed that the new scooter is made and designed in India. It will be manufactured at the Ghaziabad manufacturing unit of Crayon Motors. Also Read - Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Envy Electric Scooter Features

Envy is equipped with several features, such as, Geo Tagging, Digital speedometer, central locking and mobile charging. The scooter also comes with reverse assist option, that lets the scooter to move forward and backward, thereby assisting the rider in dealing with tight parking spots. The Envy electric scooter will get dual headlights. It also gets tubeless tyres, disc brake and 150mm ground clearance.

Envy Top Speed, Battery and Range

The scooter has a top speed of 25kmph and does not require a driver’s license or registration. It has a 250-Watt BLDC motor with a max power output for cruising at top speed. Envy comes in different variants with mileages up to 160 km per charge.

Commenting on the launch, Mayank Jain – Cofounder & Director said, “These eco-friendly bikes are designed and developed by our in-house research and development team. The product quality and the functionality are a testament to our brand’s goal of offering best-in-class EV mobility solutions and support.  It is a futuristic, progressive, and stylish scooter to make our short distance runs pollution-free”

Crayon Motors has collaborated with top financing companies like as Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail to give a comprehensive range of financing options.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 5:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 21, 2022 6:37 PM IST

