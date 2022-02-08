Crayon Motors has launched a new electric scooter Snow+. The Indian e-mobility manufacturer has announced that the new scooter is a low-speed vehicle. However, affordability seems to be the top offering of this new product. According to the company, the new scooter can run at a price as low as 14 paise per km. The design and features aim to provide practical offerings, especially for last-mile requirements. Crayon Motors has also announced that it will be launching two new high-speed models with mileage ranging from 70km to 130 km by the end of this month. Also Read - AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.10 lakh: Check range, other details

Snow+ Pricing and Availability

The new electric scooter has been priced at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom). The new Snow+ scooter will be available in four different colours. These options include Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey & Super white. The scooters come with 2 years warranty. Snow+ is available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among many other states.

Snow+ Design

The new electric vehicle is designed like a vintage scooter. Crayon Motors claims that it is built for light mobility needs. Elements such as bright colours, round headlamps, and round rear-view mirrors make it look vintage. The scooter seems to have a relatively large and flat footwell. This is expected to help with the practicality aspect of the vehicle.

Snow+ Performance

The top speed of the electric scooter is 25 kmph. This low speed qualifies it to not require a driving license or registration. It comes with a 250-Watt BLDC motor that offers a peak power output for cruising at its top speed. The scooter gets tubeless tyres & disk brakes. The e-scooter comes with a 155 mm ground clearance. The driving range has not been specified yet but stay tuned for any upcoming update about it.

Snow+ Features

The electric scooter Snow+ comes with features such as a digital speedometer, central locking, USB charging port for mobiles, anti-theft mechanism, and navigation (GPS). While the company mentions that the scooter gets a large boot, we can’t be sure of the exact volume on offer. Crayon Motors has announced that for every product sold, the company will plant a tree.

Snow+ Financing options

Crayon Motors has partnered with some financing firms to provide assistance to its EV buyers. The company claims to have partnered with Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, IDFC First, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail, among others.

“Customers remain at the heart of all that we do. We are thrilled to introduce Snow+ in the Indian markets. We began with low-speed e-scooters and are progressing towards high-speed. Low-speed e-scooters are a reasonable purchase for riders’ daily commutes within the city. Customers’ expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss.”, Mayank Jain – Co-founder & Director, Crayon Motors.