comscore Crayon Motors launches Snow+ electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check pics, top speed, features, more
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details
News

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details

Electric Vehicle

The new electric vehicle is designed like a vintage scooter. Crayon Motors claims that it is built for light mobility needs

Crayon Snow+

The new Crayon Snow+ in red colour

Crayon Motors has launched a new electric scooter Snow+. The Indian e-mobility manufacturer has announced that the new scooter is a low-speed vehicle. However, affordability seems to be the top offering of this new product. According to the company, the new scooter can run at a price as low as 14 paise per km. The design and features aim to provide practical offerings, especially for last-mile requirements. Crayon Motors has also announced that it will be launching two new high-speed models with mileage ranging from 70km to 130 km by the end of this month. Also Read - AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.10 lakh: Check range, other details

Snow+ Pricing and Availability

The new electric scooter has been priced at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom). The new Snow+ scooter will be available in four different colours. These options include Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey & Super white. The scooters come with 2 years warranty. Snow+ is available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among many other states. Also Read - Ather to launch new electric scooter variant with better range, bigger battery: Report

Snow+ Design

Also Read - View pics of new Komaki electric scooter that looks like it belongs to a vintage collection

The new electric vehicle is designed like a vintage scooter. Crayon Motors claims that it is built for light mobility needs. Elements such as bright colours, round headlamps, and round rear-view mirrors make it look vintage. The scooter seems to have a relatively large and flat footwell. This is expected to help with the practicality aspect of the vehicle.

Snow+ Performance

The top speed of the electric scooter is 25 kmph. This low speed qualifies it to not require a driving license or registration. It comes with a 250-Watt BLDC motor that offers a peak power output for cruising at its top speed. The scooter gets tubeless tyres & disk brakes. The e-scooter comes with a 155 mm ground clearance. The driving range has not been specified yet but stay tuned for any upcoming update about it.

Snow+ Features

The electric scooter Snow+ comes with features such as a digital speedometer, central locking, USB charging port for mobiles, anti-theft mechanism, and navigation (GPS). While the company mentions that the scooter gets a large boot, we can’t be sure of the exact volume on offer. Crayon Motors has announced that for every product sold, the company will plant a tree.

Snow+ Financing options

Crayon Motors has partnered with some financing firms to provide assistance to its EV buyers. The company claims to have partnered with Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, IDFC First, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail, among others.

“Customers remain at the heart of all that we do. We are thrilled to introduce Snow+ in the Indian markets. We began with low-speed e-scooters and are progressing towards high-speed. Low-speed e-scooters are a reasonable purchase for riders’ daily commutes within the city. Customers’ expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss.”, Mayank Jain – Co-founder & Director, Crayon Motors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 8, 2022 1:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
Electric Vehicle
Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is now on sale in India: Check specs, pricing, sale offers

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is now on sale in India: Check specs, pricing, sale offers

Vivo T1 series live images leak ahead of official launch: Check pictures, price, specifications

Mobiles

Vivo T1 series live images leak ahead of official launch: Check pictures, price, specifications

Tecno Pova 5G India launch today: Expected specs, price in India, and more

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 5G India launch today: Expected specs, price in India, and more

Motorola Edge 30 Pro will launch in India on February 24

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro will launch in India on February 24

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

Vivo T1 series live images leak ahead of official launch: Check pictures, price, specifications

Redmi 10 (2022) spotted on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6769H: Check features, expected price

Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 series in the metaverse just to be relevant

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh

Electric Vehicle

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh
Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range

Electric Vehicle

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike launched alongside new electric scooter
Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (8 Feb): फ्री फायर में आज है रेयर स्किन और लूट पाने का आखिरी मौका

Vivo जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है Vivo NEX 5 स्मार्टफोन और Vivo Pad टैबलेट, स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

6000mAh बैटरी, 50MP कैमरा और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन

रियलमी पैड रिव्यू: कम कीमत में अच्छी बैटरी बैकअप और परफॉर्मेंस वाला टैबलेट

गूगल पर प्राइवेसी और डेटा ब्रीच के बारे में लोगों ने खूब किया सर्च: रिपोर्ट

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
Electric Vehicle
Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
Vivo T1 series live images leak ahead of official launch: Check pictures, price, specifications

Mobiles

Vivo T1 series live images leak ahead of official launch: Check pictures, price, specifications
Redmi 10 (2022) spotted on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6769H: Check features, expected price

Mobiles

Redmi 10 (2022) spotted on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6769H: Check features, expected price
Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 series in the metaverse just to be relevant

News

Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 series in the metaverse just to be relevant
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

News

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers